Pune, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Softgel Capsule Market report systematically determines several aspects which are very significant while observing global market on a very miniscule level. A Softgel Capsule is a solid capsule which contains a liquid or semi-solid active ingredient into it. Soft gelatin capsules are generally used in the medical industry as a container for drugs. These capsules can accommodate a wide range of pharmaceutical compounds filled as a semi-solid, liquid, gel, or paste. The rising demand for nutraceuticals, increasing investments in capsule manufacturing plants, and rising applications of Softgel Capsules in nutraceutical industries are expected to increase the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of vegetarian capsules, fluctuating prices of raw materials, and rising demand for kosher- and halal-certified hard gelatin capsules are estimated to lag the market growth during the forecast period.

Softgel Capsule Market competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

Catalent, Inc, Patheon (Part of Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Capsugel (A part of Lonza)

Captek Softgel International Inc.

EuroCaps Ltd

Amway

Sirio Pharma Co. Ltd.

Strides Pharma Science Limited

International Vitamin Corporation

Weihai Baihe Biology Technological Co. Ltd.

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited

Yuwang Group

Guangdong Yichao Biological Co. Ltd.

Soft Gel Technologies, Inc.

Market analysis

The global Softgel Capsule market is expected to reach a market value of USD 3,276 million by 2023 from USD 2,381.90 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.46% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. In 2017, the market was led by North America at a 31.4% share, followed by Europe and China with shares of 29.7% and 6.0%, respectively.





Key Findings

The global Softgel Capsule market is expected to reach USD 3,276 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.46% from 2018 to 2023

On the basis of type, the gelatin type segment is expected to account for the largest market share at a CAGR of 5.31% by 2023

On the basis of application, the vitamins segment is expected to account for the largest market share at a CAGR of 4.86% by 2023

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global Softgel Capsule market at a CAGR of 6.20% by 2023

The rest of Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 5.71% by 2023

Target Audience

Soft Gel Capsules Manufacturers

Soft Gel Capsules Suppliers

Medical Research Laboratories

Research Institutes

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Potential Investors

Regional analysis

Europe,

North America

Asia- Pacific

Middle East

LATAM

Africa.

Table of Contents:



1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Scope of Study

2.2 Research Objective

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing investments by major market players in capsule manufacturing plants

4.2.2 Rising applications of Softgel Capsules in nutraceutical industries

4.2.3 Growth of the pharmaceutical industry provides opportunities for the Softgel Capsules market to grow worldwide

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 High cost of vegetarian capsules

4.3.2 Fluctuating prices of raw materials

4.3.3 Rising demand for kosher- and halal-certified hard gelatin capsules

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Non-gelatin Softgel Capsules

4.5 Technology Trends & Assessment

4.5.1 ‘Smart capsule' is a potential new drug-delivery vehicle

4.5.2 Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose capsules (HPMC)

4.6 Macroeconomic indicators

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 R&D and Designing

5.1.2 Manufacturing

5.1.3 Distribution & Sales

5.1.4 Post-sales Review

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.3 Investment Opportunities

5.4 Pricing Analysis

6 Global Softgel Capsule Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Gelatin type

6.1.2 Non-animal type

6.1.3 Gelatin Capsule

6.1.4 Non- animal Capsule

7 Global Softgel Capsule Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Vitamins

7.1.2 Supplement

7.1.3 Nutrition

7.1.4 Vitamins

7.1.5 Supplement

7.1.6 Nutrition

Continue…

Key Benefits:

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research within the market.

Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

And More….

Objective of Studies:

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Softgel Capsule market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Softgel Capsule market.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

