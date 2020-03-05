Pune, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Softgel Capsule Market report systematically determines several aspects which are very significant while observing global market on a very miniscule level. A Softgel Capsule is a solid capsule which contains a liquid or semi-solid active ingredient into it. Soft gelatin capsules are generally used in the medical industry as a container for drugs. These capsules can accommodate a wide range of pharmaceutical compounds filled as a semi-solid, liquid, gel, or paste. The rising demand for nutraceuticals, increasing investments in capsule manufacturing plants, and rising applications of Softgel Capsules in nutraceutical industries are expected to increase the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of vegetarian capsules, fluctuating prices of raw materials, and rising demand for kosher- and halal-certified hard gelatin capsules are estimated to lag the market growth during the forecast period.
Softgel Capsule Market competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:
Market analysis
The global Softgel Capsule market is expected to reach a market value of USD 3,276 million by 2023 from USD 2,381.90 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.46% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. In 2017, the market was led by North America at a 31.4% share, followed by Europe and China with shares of 29.7% and 6.0%, respectively.
Key Findings
Target Audience
Regional analysis
Table of Contents:
1 Report Prologue
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Scope of Study
2.2 Research Objective
2.3 List of Assumptions
2.4 Market Structure
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Primary Research
3.3 Secondary Research
3.4 Market Size Estimation
3.5 Forecast Model
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing investments by major market players in capsule manufacturing plants
4.2.2 Rising applications of Softgel Capsules in nutraceutical industries
4.2.3 Growth of the pharmaceutical industry provides opportunities for the Softgel Capsules market to grow worldwide
4.3 Restraints
4.3.1 High cost of vegetarian capsules
4.3.2 Fluctuating prices of raw materials
4.3.3 Rising demand for kosher- and halal-certified hard gelatin capsules
4.4 Opportunities
4.4.1 Non-gelatin Softgel Capsules
4.5 Technology Trends & Assessment
4.5.1 ‘Smart capsule' is a potential new drug-delivery vehicle
4.5.2 Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose capsules (HPMC)
4.6 Macroeconomic indicators
5 Market Factor Analysis
5.1 Value Chain Analysis
5.1.1 R&D and Designing
5.1.2 Manufacturing
5.1.3 Distribution & Sales
5.1.4 Post-sales Review
5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model
5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes
5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry
5.3 Investment Opportunities
5.4 Pricing Analysis
6 Global Softgel Capsule Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Gelatin type
6.1.2 Non-animal type
6.1.3 Gelatin Capsule
6.1.4 Non- animal Capsule
7 Global Softgel Capsule Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Vitamins
7.1.2 Supplement
7.1.3 Nutrition
7.1.4 Vitamins
7.1.5 Supplement
7.1.6 Nutrition
Continue…
Key Benefits:
And More….
Objective of Studies:
