Dublin, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sports Analytics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Sports Analytics Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include streaming of complex data to increase demand for analytics, advent of AI and ML technologies, increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions for analytics of complex data, and adoption of wearable technology for monitoring and tracking.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



The report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Streaming of Complex Data to Increase Demand for Analytics

3.1.2 Advent of AI and ML Technologies

3.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions for Analytics of Complex Data

3.1.4 Adoption of Wearable Technology for Monitoring and Tracking

3.1.5 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Sports Analytics Market, By Component

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Catapult

11.2 Chyronhego

11.3 DataArt

11.4 Exasol

11.5 EXL

11.6 FORMCEPT

11.7 Globalstep

11.8 HCL

11.9 IceBerg Sports Analytics

11.10 iSportsAnalysis

11.11 Orreco

11.12 Physimax Technologies

11.13 Qualitas Global

11.14 Quant4Sport

11.15 SAS Institute

11.16 Stats Perform

11.17 Tableau Software

11.18 TruMedia Networks

11.19 Zebra Technologies

11.20 IBM



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1d5njk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900