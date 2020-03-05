Dublin, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hydrogen Market (By Production Process, End-users and Generation System): Insights, Trends & Forecast (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hydrogen market is expected to reach US$191.8 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.09% for the period spanning 2020-2024.



The market growth was driven by various factors like increasing global carbon emissions, rising consumption of agricultural fertilizers, expanding the pharmaceutical market and increasing the margarine market. The global hydrogen market experienced certain challenges like the storage problem of hydrogen and health effects caused by hydrogen. The market is anticipated to face certain trends such as rising production of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, increasing demand for hydrochloric acid and growing demand for oil.



Key Highlights



The global hydrogen market can be segmented into the following four categories on the basis of the production process: natural gas steam reforming, oil partial oxidation, coal gasification, and water electrolysis. In 2019, the highest market share was held by natural gas steam reforming, followed by oil partial oxidation. The global hydrogen market by end-users can be segmented as follows: ammonia production, chemical industry/refineries, electronic industry, metal/glass industry, and food industry. The dominant share of the market was held by the ammonia production segment in 2019. The global hydrogen production volume is anticipated to be 122.58 million tonnes in 2024. The global hydrogen production by generation system can be segmented into the following two categories: captive and merchant. The dominant share of hydrogen production in 2019 was held by captive mode. The global hydrogen market by region can be segmented as follows: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and Central & South America. In 2019, the largest share of hydrogen production was generated by the Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe.

Scope of the Report



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global hydrogen market value and production volume.

The major regional markets (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and Central & South America, along with the US) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Air Liquide, Linde PLC, NEL ASA, Messer Group, Air Products & Chemicals, and Taiyo Nippon Sanso) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Properties of Hydrogen

1.3 Storage of Hydrogen

1.4 Production Process of Hydrogen

1.5 Application of Hydrogen



2. Global Market

2.1 Global Hydrogen Market by Value

2.2 Global Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Hydrogen Market by Production Process

2.3.1 Global Natural Gas Steam Reforming Hydrogen Market by Value

2.3.2 Global Natural Gas Steam Reforming Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value

2.3.3 Global Oil Partial Oxidation Hydrogen Market by Value

2.3.4 Global Oil Partial Oxidation Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value

2.3.5 Global Coal Gasification Hydrogen Market by Value

2.3.6 Global Coal Gasification Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value

2.3.7 Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Market by Value

2.3.8 Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value

2.4 Global Hydrogen Market by End Users

2.4.1 Global Hydrogen Ammonia Production Market by Value

2.4.2 Global Hydrogen Ammonia Production Market Forecast by Value

2.4.3 Global Hydrogen Chemical Industry/Refineries Market by Value

2.4.4 Global Hydrogen Chemical Industry/Refineries Market Forecast by Value

2.4.5 Global Hydrogen Electronics Market by Value

2.4.6 Global Hydrogen Electronics Market Forecast by Value

2.4.7 Global Hydrogen Metal/Glass Industry Market by Value

2.4.8 Global Hydrogen Metal/Glass Industry Market Forecast by Value

2.4.9 Global Hydrogen Food Industry Market by Value

2.4.10 Global Hydrogen Food Industry Market Forecast by Value

2.5 Global Hydrogen Market by Region

2.6 Global Hydrogen Demand by Volume

2.7 Global Hydrogen Demand Forecast by Volume

2.8 Global Hydrogen Demand by Type

2.8.1 Global Pure Hydrogen Demand by Volume

2.8.2 Global Pure Hydrogen Demand Forecast by Volume

2.8.3 Global Pure Hydrogen Demand Volume by Application

2.8.4 Global Pure Hydrogen Demand Volume Forecast by Application

2.8.5 Global Mixed Hydrogen Demand by Volume

2.8.6 Global Mixed Hydrogen Demand Forecast by Volume

2.8.7 Global Mixed Hydrogen Demand Volume by Application

2.8.8 Global Mixed Hydrogen Demand Volume Forecast by Application

2.9 Global Hydrogen Production by Volume

2.10 Global Hydrogen Production Forecast by Volume

2.11 Global Hydrogen Production Volume by Generation System

2.11.1 Global Captive Hydrogen Production Forecast by Volume

2.11.2 Global Merchant Hydrogen Production Forecast by Volume

2.12 Global Hydrogen Production Volume by Region



3. Regional Market

3.1 Asia-Pacific

3.1.1 Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value

3.1.2 Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Production Forecast by Volume

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East & Africa

3.5 Central & South America



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Carbon Emissions

4.1.2 Upsurge in Pharmaceutical Industry

4.1.3 Rising Consumption of Agricultural Fertilizer

4.1.4 Expanding Aerospace Industry

4.1.5 Increase in Margarine Demand

4.1.6 Expanding Production Capacity of Methanol

4.1.7 Upsurge in Demand for Semiconductor

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Increasing Production of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

4.2.2 Expanding Demand for Oil

4.2.3 Rising Demand for Hydrochloric Acid

4.2.4 Increasing Hydrogen Demand

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Storage of Hydrogen

4.3.2 Health Effects of Hydrogen



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison - Key Players

5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison - Key Players

5.1.3 Research & Development Expenses Comparison - Key Players



6. Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategies)

6.1 Air Liquide

6.2 Linde PLC

6.3 NEL ASA

6.4 Messer Group

6.5 Air Products & Chemicals

6.6 Taiyo Nippon Sanso



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q76wv6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900