This study sheds light on market size across the passenger vehicle (PV) and the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments and provides sales/parc data for the total market and fleet and company car (true fleet) segments. The company car segment is discussed in detail, with the emphasis on the actual development and the growth potential of financial lease, operational lease, and outright purchase.

The analysis takes into account historical data and current market conditions and insight and opinion from market participants to provide a five-year outlook on growth opportunities (over the 2018-2023 period). In addition to market data (PV and LCV) for both new registrations and portfolio, the study provides actual competitor data (portfolio) for the leading leasing service providers in the country. Competitor data is available for both the leasing segments (operational and financial) for the base year, 2018.

Market Insights



The Australian leasing industry was mainly characterised by fleet leasing in 2018, but the private lease is experiencing rapid growth as it combines the benefits of both fleet and private lease. However, consumer interest in new powertrains such as electric and hybrid vehicles is insignificant, which keeps the country a long way behind the EU and the US markets. In terms of new fleet registrations, demand is expected to be fueled by the short-term rental sector, while new company registrations will witness a dip as companies will look to downsize fleets over the forecast period.



Vehicle leasing is seen as a solution to the growing number of mobility-related problems faced by companies (including vehicle funding, fleet maintenance, and, more importantly, residual risk handling). Businesses in the current market scenario are focused on their core products/services and look to outsource all other support activities.



obility is a significant department - starting from fleet purchase to remarketing at a competitive price - and for each of the segments in the value chain, unless an expert team is on the job, issues such as cost spikes, utilisation mismatches, irregularities in fleet maintenance, and risks of dips in residual value can crop up. Leasing the fleet enables hassle-free mobility, on-demand mobility, and fleet after-service facilities, among other benefits. This has driven market growth, given it a structure, and regulated the ecosystem.

Study Coverage



The evolution of any industry depends on factors such as transformational trends that are linked to the macroeconomic factors of the region and the emerging business models that reflect innovation in mobility solutions, such as rental, car sharing, integrated mobility, and alternative powertrain.

The study covers these evolutionary trends that are expected to shape the market. For leasing providers and other companies that share the leasing ecosystem, interest lies in the growth opportunities that they need to leverage and the strategic imperatives that will help them in their pursuit of growth and success.

Overall, the study provides a 360-degree understanding of the leasing space (region-specific) and offers a detailed account of the key trends, market overview, and outlook.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements - New Fleet and Company Car Registrations

Market Engineering Measurements - Fleet and Company Car Parc

Research Scope and Definition

2. Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology

Definitions

Market Structure

Fleet Segmentation

Car Sharing

3. Light Vehicle Leasing Market - Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

4. Total Market for Fleet and Company Cars

Total New Fleet and Company Car Registrations

Total New Fleet and Company Car Parc

5. Total New Company Car Registrations and Parc Analysis by Funding Type

Total New Company Car Registrations

Total Company Car Parc

6. Total Company Car Registrations' Breakdown

Powertrain Segmentation (Petrol, Diesel, Electric, Hybrid, LPG, CNG, Fuel Cell, Other)

Sales Channel (Direct versus Indirect)

Vehicle Brand Class (Premium versus Non-Premium)

7. Competitor Market Shares

Operational Leasing

Financial Leasing

8. Analysis of the Total Private Leasing Segment (New Registrations and Parc)

Total Private Leasing - New Registrations

Total Private Leasing - Parc

9. Breakdown Analysis of Total Vehicles in Car Sharing Fleet (Parc)

Car Sharing - By Funding Type

Car Sharing - By Solution/Usage Type

10. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives

11. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

