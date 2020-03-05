Dublin, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Cinema Market, Film Production, Online Market, by Tier Cities, Ticket Price, Movie Screen, Movie Admission, Company" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China's Cinema Industry has reached an unparalleled "golden age."



With US$ 9.74 Billion in box office revenue in the year 2018, China is the world's fastest growing movie industry. By 2020-2022, China's box office revenue is expected to reach the world largest, crushing North America as the largest market in box office revenue and the number of viewers in the world.



According to the this research, the Chinese Cinema Market is expected to surpass US$ 22 billion by the end of 2025.



New forces are emerging, powered by globalization, the Internet, and finance. Internet companies, led by BAT, and real estate developers like Wanda, in particular, have used resource advantages to gradually penetrate the entertainment industry and create an ecosystem. China's film industry is on track for rapid development over the next five years.



Mainstream forms of entertainment such as film, online videos and television will enjoy prosperous development; rivalry between' new giants' and' old giants' will become fiercer; cross-industry cooperation and competition will come into play on an ongoing basis. The supply chain will be shuffled and changed, and opportunities and challenges will co-exist.



The major factors that influence China cinema market are; movie screen facilities are available in tier 4th and 5th tier city, rising disposable income of middle class population in China, the installation of 3d screen in China is growing at rapid pace, film quota of imported movies are increasing year on year, gradual decrease of ticket price especially in 4th and 5th tier city etc.



Feature Film and Popular Science Films Production Holds a Major Share



In the Chinese cinema industry various types of films are produced such as feature film, cartoons, popular science films, documentary films, and special films. Feature Film and Popular Science Films Production is high in the China cinema industry as people are interested and enjoying these types of movies.



1st Tier and 2nd Tier Cities Holds Most of the Chinese Cinema Market Shares



1st Tier and 2nd Tier cities holds the most of the China cinema market due to availability of multiplex, infrastructure and peoples are ready to pay more than Tier 3rd,4th and 5th cities. Ticket pricing in these cities is much higher than the rest of the cities. Growing number of working population is also boosting this market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Quota of Foreign Film in China

4.1.2 The Use of Big data in China Film Industry

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 China's Tightening Censorship is Making a Bad Box Office



5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3 Degree of Competition

5.4 Threat of New Entrants

5.5 Threat of Substitutes



6. China Movie Market

6.1 Domestic (Chinese) Movies

6.2 Imported Movies

6.3 Exported Movies



7. Market Share - China Movie Analysis

7.1 By Source Type

7.2 By Tier Cities



8. China Film Production Volume Analysis

8.1 Feature Film

8.2 Cartoons

8.3 Popular Science Films

8.4 Documentary Films

8.5 Special Films



9. Tier City - China Movie Market

9.1 1st Tier Cities

9.2 2nd Tier Cities

9.3 3rd Tier Cities

9.4 4th Tier Cities

9.5 5th Tier Cities



10. China Online Movie Market



11. China Movie Industry Analysis

11.1 Movie Screens in China

11.2 Movie Admission in China



12. Tier City - China Movie Ticket Pricing Analysis

12.1 1st Tier Cities

12.2 2nd Tier Cities

12.3 3rd Tier Cities

12.4 4th Tier Cities

12.5 5th Tier Cities



13. Company Study

13.1 IMAX China Holding

13.1.1 Overview

13.1.2 Recent Development

13.1.3 Sales Analysis

13.2 SMI Holdings Group Limited

13.3 Huayi Tencent Entertainment Company Limited

13.4 Perfect World

13.5 Wanda Film Holding Co. Ltd.



