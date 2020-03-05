Dublin, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Technology Market by Technology Type (Lithium-Ion Battery, Lead Acid Battery, Nickel Metal Hydride Battery, Other Battery Technologies), Application (Power & Utilities, Transportation, Consumer Electronics) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Battery Technology Market is Estimated to Grow from USD 92 Billion in 2020 to USD 152.3 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.6%.

Major factors fueling the market growth include increasing demand for electric and hybrid electric vehicles, high demand for battery technology in the renewable energy sector, upsurge in demand for automation & battery-operated material-handling equipment in industries, and high demand from the utility sector.

The key players in the market include Clarios (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Samsung SDI (South Korea), Chaowei Power (China), Contemporary Amperex Technology (China), Enersys (US), LG Chem (South Korea), BYD Company (China), Hitachi Chemical (Japan) and Others.

The market for lithium-ion batteries to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Lithium-ion batteries are used mainly for automotive applications; in consumer electronics, such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearable devices, and other home applications. Electric vehicles are perceived as the future of the automobile industry and transportation system. The growing use of PHEVs is likely to drive the Li-ion battery market during the forecast period. Li-ion batteries are also used in a wide range of portable devices and industrial applications. Furthermore, Li-ion battery technology is used to increase efficiency and make devices easily customizable.



Transportation application to hold a major share of battery technology market during the forecast period.



The increase in the production of electric vehicles and subsequent demand for lithium-ion batteries is driving the battery technology market in transportation. With the new carbon emission standards in place, the need to adopt advanced battery technologies in the transportation sector has become even more urgent.



APAC to hold the largest market share for battery technology during the forecast period.



The adoption of battery technology is high in APAC as the region mainly comprises developing economies such as China and India, which have a huge potential for many application areas within the battery technology market. The presence of several electronic manufacturers such as Panasonic Corp. (Japan), Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Contemporary Amperex Technology (China), BYD Auto Co., Ltd. (China), and LG Electronics Inc.

(South Korea) is one of the key factors driving the market for batteries in APAC. The region has become an attractive automotive market. In recent years, it has emerged as a hub for automobile production. Recent infrastructure developments and industrialization activities in emerging economies have opened new avenues and opportunities for OEMs.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Emerging Battery Technologies

6.4 Standards & Regulations



7 Market by Technology Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Lithium-Ion Battery

7.2.1 Market for Lithium-Ion Battery, By Type

7.2.1.1 Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC)

7.2.1.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

7.2.1.3 Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

7.2.1.4 Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO)

7.2.1.5 Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

7.2.1.6 Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

7.2.2 Market for Lithium-Ion Battery, By Power Capacity

7.2.2.1 0 to 3,000 mAH

7.2.2.2 3,000 to 10,000 mAH

7.2.2.3 10,000 to 60,000 mAH

7.2.2.4 More Than 60,000 mAH

7.3 Lead Acid Battery

7.3.1 Market for Lead Acid Battery, By Type

7.3.1.1 Stationary

7.3.1.2 Motive

7.3.2 Market for Lead Acid Battery, By Construction Method

7.3.2.1 Flooded

7.3.2.2 VRLA Battery

7.3.3 Market for Lead Acid Battery, By Technology

7.3.3.1 Basic Lead Acid Battery

7.3.3.2 Advanced Lead Acid Battery

7.4 Nickel Metal Hydride Battery

7.5 Other Battery Technology Type



8 Market by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Power & Utilities

8.3 Transportation

8.4 Industrial

8.5 Commercial & Residential

8.6 Consumer Electronics

8.7 Medical



9 Market by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Netherlands

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 Rest of APAC

9.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.5.1 South America

9.5.2 Middle East & Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Battery Technology Market Rank Analysis

10.2 Competitive Situations and Developments

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping



11 Company Profiles

11.1 BYD Company

11.2 Chaowei Power Co. Ltd.

11.3 Clarios

11.4 East Penn Manufacturing Company Inc.

11.5 EnerSys

11.6 Exide Industries

11.7 Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd.

11.8 LG Chem Ltd.

11.9 Panasonic Corporation

11.10 Samsung SDI

11.11 Others



