Global Anti-Pollution Mask Market was valued at USD 3,265.16 million in the year 2019.



Growing investment by leading mask manufacturers such as 3M, Honeywell, Cambridge Mask, Vogmask in offering masks with N95 filters supported by burgeoning demand arising from Asia Pacific which is experiencing coronavirus outbreak in China and hence injecting a surge in the demand for masks with a number of health organizations releasing advisories related to using masks in order to protect from disease outbreak and various hazardous pollutants.



Disposable masks under Product Type segment of Anti-Pollution mask witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and in the forecast period. On the heels of rising awareness related to air borne disease, rising healthcare expenditures along with rising disposable incomes.



Under the Filter Type Segment, N95 filter masks attained the maximum market share owing to enchanting features of N95 filter that includes protecting users from breathing in small particles in the air such as dust and mold and filter out even the minutest particles which has been anticipated to facilitate the market growth during the forecast period.



Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global Anti-Pollution mask market in 2019. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of APAC region include rising penetration of foreign Brands such as Vogmask etc., rising pollution level in countries like China, India at alarming rate with growing concern over Coronavirus epidemic which is spreading in major economies including China, South Korea, Vietnam, Philippines, Singapore among others, which will propel the market for masks in the coming years.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses Anti-Pollution Mask market By Value.

The report analyses Anti-Pollution Mask Market By Product Type (Disposable and Reusable).

The report assesses the Anti-Pollution Mask market By Filter Type (N95, N99 and Others).

The report further estimate the Anti-Pollution Mask market By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline).

The Global Anti-Pollution Mask Market has been analysed By Region (By Region - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (United States, United Kingdom, France, China, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Brazil).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Drivers, Trends and Challenges. Additionally, the major opportunities of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report presents the analysis of Anti-Pollution Mask market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Companies Mentioned



3M

Honeywell

Cambridge Mask

Vogmask

Respro

DACH

RZ Mask

Totobobo

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendation

3.1 Focus on Technical Advancements

3.2 Focus on Asia Pacific



4. Anti-Pollution Mask: Product Outlook



5. Global Anti-Pollution Mask: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2015-2019)

5.2 By Value (2020-2025)

5.3 By Volume (2015-2025)



6. Global Anti-Pollution Mask Market: An Analysis

6.1Global Anti-Pollution Mask, By Type: Breakdown(%)

6.1.1 Anti-Pollution Mask Market Size, By Type, 2019 (%)

6.1.2 Anti-Pollution Mask Market Size, By Type, 2022 (%)

6.2 Global Anti Pollution Mask Market : By Product Type, By Value

6.2.1 By Reusable, By Value (2015-2025)

6.2.2 By Disposable, By Value (2015-2025)

6.3 Anti-Pollution Mask Market Size, By Filter Type : Breakdown(%)

6.3.1 Anti-Pollution Mask Market Size, By Filter Type, 2019 (%)

6.3.2 Anti-Pollution Mask Market Size, By Filter Type,2022 (%)

6.4 Global Anti Pollution Mask Market : By Filter Type, By Value

6.4.1 By N95, By Value (2015-2025)

6.4.2 By N99, By Value (2015-2025)

6.4.2 By Others, By Value (2015-2025)

6.5 Anti-Pollution Mask Market Size, By Distribution Channel: Breakdown(%)

6.5.1 Anti-Pollution Mask Market Size, By Distribution Channel, 2019 (%)

6.5.2 Anti-Pollution Mask Market Size, By Distribution Channel, 2022 (%)

6.6 Global Anti Pollution Mask Market : By Distribution Channel, By Value

6.6.1 By Online, By Value (2015-2025)

6.6.2 By Offline, By Value (2015-2025)

7.Global Anti- Pollution Market : Regional Analysis

7.1 Global Market : Regional Breakdown

7.1.1 By Value, In Percentage (2016)

7.1.2 By Value, In Percentage (2022F)



8. North America Anti-Pollution Mask Market : An Analysis



9. Europe Anti-Pollution Mask Market : An Analysis



10. Asia Pacific Anti-Pollution Mask Market : An Analysis



11. Rest of World Anti-Pollution Mask Market : An Analysis



12. Anti-Pollution Mask Market Dynamics

12.1 Anti-Pollution Mask Market Drivers

12.2 Anti-Pollution Mask Market Restraints



13. Anti-Pollution Mask Market Trends



14. Comparison of Various Masks by Leading Manufacturers



15. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



16. Porter Five Force Analysis



17. SWOT Analysis

18. Company Profiles

18.1 Honeywell

18.2 DACH Schutezbekleidung

18.3 Vogmask

18.4 3M

18.5 Airinum

18.6 Respro

18.7 Cambridge Mask



