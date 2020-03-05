HOUSTON, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the “Company”) reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of approximately $61.4 million or $8.22 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2019, based on the weighted average shares outstanding after the conversion of our convertible notes, as compared to a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $52.2 million or $10.44 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2018.



For the year ended December 31, 2019, Vantage reported net income attributable to controlling interest of approximately $455.7 million or $80.27 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $141.5 million or $28.29 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2018.

As of December 31, 2019, Vantage had approximately $242.9 million in cash, including $11.0 million of restricted cash, compared to $239.4 million in cash, including$14.4 million of restricted cash at December 31, 2018. The Company generated $535.6 million in cash from operations, including cash collected in the Petrobras settlement in 2019 compared to $12.8 million generated in 2018. During the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company made a special cash distribution of $525.0 million to shareholders.

Ihab Toma, CEO, commented, “I am pleased to report that we were able to return value to our shareholders through the issuance of a special cash distribution of approximately $525.0 million during the quarter and with the conversion of our convertible debt to equity in the fourth quarter, we enhanced our industry leading balance sheet while retaining significant debt coverage. Separately, I am pleased to report that we continue to achieve operational excellence, recording approximately 100% revenue efficiency for the quarter. Our continued focus on increased efficiency and maintaining an optimized cost structure position us to benefit from the improved conditions in the jack-up market and the improving conditions in the drillship space.”

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of three ultra-deepwater drillships and five premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and natural gas companies. Vantage also provides construction supervision services and preservation management services for, and will operate and manage, drilling units owned by others.

The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Vantage disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Statement of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue Contract drilling services $ 42,996 $ 37,753 $ 144,571 $ 203,565 Contract termination revenue — — 594,029 — Reimbursables and other 6,270 5,314 22,248 22,182 Total revenue 49,266 43,067 760,848 225,747 Operating costs and expenses Operating costs 42,355 42,099 156,893 171,041 General and administrative 42,534 6,609 128,548 29,544 Depreciation 18,329 17,230 73,820 70,447 Total operating costs and expenses 103,218 65,938 359,261 271,032 Income (loss) from operations (53,952 ) (22,871 ) 401,587 (45,285 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 2,754 924 116,368 1,898 Interest expense and other financing charges (9,860 ) (20,657 ) (46,575 ) (78,779 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — (1,271 ) — (1,271 ) Other, net (5 ) (474 ) 216 (1,505 ) Total other expense (7,111 ) (21,478 ) 70,009 (79,657 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (61,063 ) (44,349 ) 471,596 (124,942 ) Income tax provision (731 ) 7,828 15,121 16,526 Net income (loss) (60,332 ) (52,177 ) 456,475 (141,468 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,053 — 741 — Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ (61,385 ) $ (52,177 ) $ 455,734 $ (141,468 ) Earnings (loss) per share, Basic and Diluted $ (8.22 ) $ (10.44 ) $ 80.27 $ (28.29 ) Weighted average successor ordinary shares outstanding, Basic and Diluted 7,470 5,000 5,677 5,000 Vantage Drilling International Supplemental Operating Data (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating costs and expenses Jackups $ 15,685 $ 16,396 $ 62,448 $ 65,492 Deepwater 19,775 20,217 70,184 79,655 Operations support 4,064 2,274 13,538 12,888 Reimbursables 2,831 3,212 10,723 13,006 $ 42,355 $ 42,099 $ 156,893 $ 171,041 Utilization Jackups 99.1% 96.6% 97.4% 92.2% Deepwater 61.1% 35.0% 46.1% 54.5%







Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Balance Sheet (In thousands, except share and par value information) (Unaudited) December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 231,947 $ 224,967 Restricted cash 2,511 10,362 Trade receivables 46,504 28,431 Inventory 48,368 45,195 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,507 17,278 Total current assets 345,837 326,233 Property and equipment Property and equipment 1,002,968 996,139 Accumulated depreciation (281,842 ) (208,836 ) Property and equipment, net 721,126 787,303 Operating lease ROU assets 6,706 — Other assets 17,068 16,026 Total assets $ 1,090,737 $ 1,129,562 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 49,599 $ 44,372 Other current liabilities 26,936 17,983 Total current liabilities 76,535 62,355 Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $6,421 and $12.914 343,579 1,109,011 Other long-term liabilities 17,532 22,889 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 13,115,026 and 5,000,053 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 13 5 Additional paid-in capital 634,770 373,972 Accumulated earnings (deficit) 17,064 (438,670 ) Controlling interest shareholders' equity 651,847 (64,693 ) Noncontrolling interests 1,244 — Total equity 653,091 (64,693 ) Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,090,737 $ 1,129,562





Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 456,475 $ (141,468 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation expense 73,820 70,447 Amortization of debt financing costs 1,627 556 Amortization of debt discount 5,354 49,417 Amortization of contract value 1,643 6,311 PIK interest on the Convertible Notes 7,132 7,648 Share-based compensation expense 957 7,165 Non-cash loss on debt extinguishment — 975 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (51 ) 1,742 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets 155 (1,301 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (18,073 ) 16,948 Inventory (3,174 ) 1,911 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 771 (6,121 ) Other assets 4,265 2,339 Accounts payable 5,227 4,706 Other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities (489 ) (8,481 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 535,639 12,794 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property and equipment (7,798 ) (14,316 ) Cash paid for Soehanah acquisition — (85,000 ) Net proceeds from sale of Vantage 260 — 4,703 Net cash used in investing activities (7,798 ) (94,613 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of long-term debt — (216,265 ) Proceeds from issuance of 9.25% First Lien Notes — 350,000 Contributions from holders of noncontrolling interests 1,197 — Distributions to shareholders (524,994 ) — Debt issuance costs (487 ) (7,688 ) Debt prepayment costs — (296 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (524,284 ) 125,751 Net increase in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents 3,557 43,932 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 239,387 195,455 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 242,944 $ 239,387

