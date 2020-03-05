Press release – Paris, 5 March 2020
DANONE’S WATER BRANDS LAUNCH ‘WEACTFORWATER’ TO PIONEER A NEW WAY TO DO BUSINESS
The collective of Danone’s water brands (including evian, Volvic, AQUA and Bonafont) is taking major steps to tackle global water challenges
Aimed at bringing healthy hydration and safe drinking water to people around the world in the most responsible way, ‘WeActForWater’ is a set of urgent actions, ambitious objectives, and new investments. Deployed by Danone’s iconic water brands, including evian, Volvic, AQUA and Bonafont, it focuses on responsible packaging, climate neutrality, watershed preservation and access to safe drinking water.1
The ‘WeActForWater’ collective will support bold new objectives set by its brands to strengthen its growth model and build truly recognized activist brands on the front of global water challenges including:
1- Halving the amount of virgin plastic used by the water brands, reaching 50% recycled PET (rPET) use worldwide and 100% across Europe in 2025;
2- Accelerating towards carbon neutrality in Europe by 2025, with evian and Volvic becoming carbon neutral this year;
3- Matching every liter of water sold with a liter for people in need, by creating a fund to help 50M people in developing countries access safe drinking water by 2030;
4- Enhancing watershed and wetlands preservation around the world;
5- Expecting the collective of its water brands to achieve B Corp certification worldwide by 2022.
Danone’s Chairman & CEO Emmanuel Faber said: “Water is one of the most precious resources on Earth and one of the biggest topics for mankind. The bold actions we are announcing today with WeActForWater are a critical milestone for our brands to act on climate, nature and access issues. It will drive conversations to the fundamental purpose of water. I am confident that the pioneering responsible business model we are setting going forward will uniquely position our water brands to create and share value for all in the future.”
Danone’s Executive Vice-President Waters, Henri Bruxelles, said: “Water is our most precious resource and the healthiest drink on the planet; we want to bring its benefits to people around the world in the most responsible way, protecting natural sources for generations to come. We need to act today to address our most pressing challenges. That’s what WeActForWater is about – taking urgent action, making and meeting ambitious objectives, and transforming our business to be even more open. We need to be part of the solution and we’re determined to act together for water.”
Secretary General of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, Martha Rojas Urrego, said: “Just three percent of the water on our planet is fresh and is mostly found in wetlands, which include lakes, rivers and aquifers. Yet 35 % of the world’s wetlands have been lost since 1970 and they continue to disappear three times faster than forests. Acting to conserve and restore freshwater ecosystems is the only way to guarantee a future with water for all. The Convention on Wetlands applauds Danone for launching WeActForWater and their efforts to conserve the world’s wetlands, watersheds and the precious biodiversity they contain.”
Ellen MacArthur Foundation CEO, Andrew Morlet, said: “The scale of the global challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution demand ambitious actions and businesses have a vital role to play. By taking a systemic approach Danone's WeActForWater strategy, which includes investments in reducing the use of virgin plastic in packaging, biodiversity preservation, and shifting to renewable energy, puts the circular economy into action. Integrating elements such as carbon neutrality targets and increased use of recycled materials into its business plan will further strengthen the business case for the transition to a circular economy. We are pleased to see Danone taking the lead by seeking to transform its business in this way.”
More detail on WeActForWater / Notes to Editors
About Danone (www.danone.com)
Dedicated to bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone is a leading global food & beverage company building on health-focused and fast-growing categories in 3 businesses: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices, in line with its ‘One Planet. One Health’ vision which reflects a strong belief that the health of people and that of the planet are interconnected. To accelerate the food revolution and create superior, sustainable, profitable value for all its stakeholders, Danone has defined nine 2030 Goals, aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations. Danone commits to operating in an efficient, responsible and inclusive manner, as reflected by its ambition to become one of the first multinationals certified as B CorpTM. With more than 100,000 employees, and products sold in over 120 markets, Danone generated €25.3 billion in sales in 2019. Danone’s portfolio includes leading international brands (Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, among others) as well as strong local and regional brands (including AQUA, Blédina, Bonafont, Cow & Gate, Horizon, Mizone, Oikos, Prostokvashino, Silk, Vega).
Danone is committed to leading the battle against climate change by putting climate actions even more at the core of its growth model, joining people’s fight for climate and nature with the power of its brands. Danone is one of only 6 companies worldwide with a ‘triple A’ score by CDP in recognition of its leading environmental efforts to tackle climate change, fight deforestation and protect water cycles.
Listed on Euronext Paris and on the OTCQX market via an ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program, Danone is a component stock of leading sustainability indexes including the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes, Vigeo Eiris, Sustainalytics, the Ethibel Sustainability Index, MSCI Global Sustainability, MSCI Global SRI Indexes, the FTSE4Good Index and Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.
“FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Danone. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by forward-looking words, such as “estimate”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “objective”, “believe”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “foresee”, “likely”, “may”, “should”, “goal”, “target”, “might”, “will”, “could”, “predict”, “continue”, “convinced” and “confident,” the negative or plural of these words and other comparable terminology. Forward looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, predictions of future activities, operations, direction, performance and results of Danone.
Although Danone believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a description of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the “Risk Factor” section of Danone’s Registration Document (the current version of which is available on www.danone.com).
Subject to regulatory requirements, Danone does not undertake to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy Danone securities.”
1 These investments fall within Danone’s recently announced investment acceleration plan.
2 evian has been carbon neutral in the US, Canada, and at the brand’s bottling site in France since 2017, and in Germany and Switzerland since 2019
3 Danone Communities is a venture capital fund supporting early-stage social businesses solving the dual issues of water access and malnutrition
4 B Corp certified businesses seek to balance profit and purpose by measuring the impact of their decisions and operations on workers, suppliers, communities and the planet.
5 Danone’s B Corp certified water bransd are: Danone Waters America (US and Canada); Danone Waters Spain; Danone Waters Germany; Aguas Danone Argentina; AQUA (Indonesia)
