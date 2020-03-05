Dublin, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America OTT TV and Video Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The average SVOD household will pay for 3.28 SVOD platforms by 2025; up from 2.28 at end-2019. So, the average SVOD home will add one subscription between 2019 and 2025.
A dozen platforms will have more than 5 million paying subscribers by 2025 - revealing just how far ahead in terms of choice the US market is compared with the rest of the world. Growth for established players such as Netflix and Hulu will be muted due to intense competition from younger rivals such as Disney+, Peacock and the augmented CBS All Access.
This 77-page PDF and excel report covers movies and TV episodes. The report comes in three parts:
Key Topics Covered
1. Population (000)
2. TV HH/Total HH
3. OTT TV & video fixed broadband households (000)
4. OTT TV & video smartphone subs (000)
5. OTT TV & video total (000)
6. Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)
7. Net SVOD homes (000)
8. TV rental transactions (000)
9. Online advg total (US$ mil.)
10. AVOD (US$ mil.)
11. SVOD subscribers by operator (000)
12. Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)
13. SVOD revenues by operator (US$ mil.)
14. Share of SVOD revenues by operator (%)
15. SVOD ARPU by operator ($)
16. AVOD revenues by platform ($ million)
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
