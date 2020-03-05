Dublin, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Design, Engineering, and Manufacturing by Design Method (VR, Holographic), 3D Printer Type, Software, Services, Materials, Applications, Industry Verticals and Regions 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides multi-dimensional analysis of the 3D Printing market including hardware manufacturers, service providers, application providers, software providers, raw material providers, and communities.



The report also assesses the market impact of intellectual property, different technologies and strategies, raw material supplies, and other key factors across industry verticals globally and regionally including forecasts for 2020 to 2025.



It also evaluates the market for 3D-based design and engineering process as a precursor to fabrication and other manufacturing processes. The use of VR and holograms is anticipated to revolutionize manufacturing.

Report Benefits

3D Printing Forecasts for 2020 to 2025

Analysis of leading 3D printing companies

Identify investment trends and leading market players

Recognize the market direction and future of 3D Printing

Identify the market for 3D design and engineering for 3D printing

3D printing is often used today in additive manufacturing or desktop fabrication that enables the creation of physical objects from a digital design. 3D printing processes typically start with a digital design using software such as CAD systems that slice data into multiple thin layers before sending to the 3D printer. The file can be sent to the printer from computers or 3D app/print platform. In the process, materials are allocated to a 3D printer to become finished objects.



3D printing accelerates democratization in the manufacturing process making masses involved in the innovation and development process. Individuals and collaborative teams can participate in design and manufacturing end products while reducing barriers to innovation such as difficult requisition processes, long logistical wait times, and make the product faster. It also removes geographical barriers that allow employees from different locations to participate in the design and development process from virtually anywhere, providing greater efficiency for production, waste reduction, and other benefits.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction to 3D Printing

2.1 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing

2.2 Traditional Manufacturing vs. Additive Manufacturing

2.3 3D Printing Process

2.4 3D Printing Business Benefits

2.4.1 Creation of Complex Design

2.4.2 High Level of Customization

2.4.3 Lower Fixed Costs and Adaptive Operational Expenses

2.4.4 Prototyping Cycle Time Reduction

2.4.5 Industry Waste Reduction

2.4.6 Many Enterprise Usage Benefits

2.5 3D Printing Business Drivers

2.5.1 Flexible Manufacturing

2.5.2 Collaborative Design and Development

2.5.3 Sustainability in Manufacturing Processes

2.6 3D Printing SWOT Analysis

2.6.1 Strengths and Opportunities

2.6.1.1 Rise of Outsourced Service

2.6.1.2 Rise of Cloud-Powered Virtual Inventory based Supply Chain

2.6.1.3 Beginning the Era of Distributed, Holistic, and True Industrial Manufacturing

2.6.1.4 3D Printing Industry Use

2.6.1.5 Governments and R&D Activities

2.6.1.6 New Opportunities with Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence

2.6.2 Weaknesses and Threats

2.6.2.1 High Cost Involvement with Large Scale Production

2.6.2.2 Vulnerability of Printing Materials

2.6.2.3 Challenges of Printing High Precision Product

2.7 3D Printing Investment Trend Analysis

2.7.1 Regional Investment Trends

2.7.2 Corporate Investment Trends

2.7.3 Government Investment Trends

2.7.4 Emerging Investment Opportunities

2.7.4.1 Medical 3D Printing

2.7.4.2 Metal 3D Printing

2.7.4.3 3D Bio Printing

2.7.4.4 3D Printing Materials

2.7.4.5 3D Software

2.7.5 3D Printing Risk Exposure Analysis

2.7.6 Merger and Acquisition Analysis

2.7.7 Industry Funding Analysis

2.8 3D Printing Patent Analysis



3 3D Printing Technology and Market Analysis

3.1 3D Printing Technology

3.1.1 Powder Bed Fusion

3.1.2 Fused Deposition Modelling

3.1.3 Stereo Lithography

3.1.4 Jetting Technology

3.1.5 Digital Light Processing

3.1.6 Continuous Liquid Interface Production

3.1.7 Fusion Jet

3.1.8 Selective Deposition Lamination

3.1.9 Laminated Object Manufacturing

3.1.10 Fused Filament Fabrication

3.1.11 Inkjet Printing

3.1.12 Laser Metal Deposition

3.2 3D Printing in Industrial vs. Desktop Printing Markets

3.3 3D Printer Pricing and Order Value Analysis

3.4 3D Printing Raw Material

3.4.1 Polymers

3.4.1.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

3.4.1.2 Polylatic Acid

3.4.1.3 High Density Polyethylene

3.4.1.4 Low Density Polyethylene

3.4.1.5 Nylon

3.4.2 Metals and Alloys

3.4.3 Ceramics

3.4.4 Other Materials

3.5 3D Printing Software and Services

3.6 3D Printing Online Services

3.7 3D Printing in Industry vs. SMB

3.8 3D Printing Applications



4 3D Printing Ecosystem and Value Chain Analysis

4.1 3D Printing Value Chain Components

4.2 Notable 3D Printing Ecosystem Considerations

4.2.1 Object Distribution

4.2.2 Printer Control Systems

4.2.3 Printer Access Networks

4.2.4 Immersive Technologies: VR and Holographics

4.2.5 Internet of Things and Digital Twin Technology

4.2.6 Artificial Intelligence

4.3 3D Printing Competitive Landscape

4.3.1 3D Printer Manufacturers

4.3.2 3D Printing Service Providers

4.3.3 3D Printing Marketplace Providers

4.3.4 3D Printing Application Providers

4.3.5 3D Scanner Manufacturers

4.3.6 3D Printing CAD Software Providers

4.3.7 3D Printing Raw Material providers

4.3.8 3D Printing Network Providers

4.3.9 3D Printing Communities

4.4 3D Printing Vendor Market Share



5 3D Printing Applications, Use Cases, and Market

5.1 3D Printing Applications

5.2 3D Printing Processes

5.3 3D Printing in Industry

5.4 3D Printing Use Cases by Industry Vertical

5.4.1 Power, Energy, and Engineering Sector

5.4.2 Automotive Sector

5.4.3 Consumer, Retail, and Fashion Sector

5.5 3D Printing Future Market Drivers

5.5.1 Industry 4.0 Adoption across Verticals beyond Manufacturing

5.5.2 Broader Range of Materials and Lower Cost 3D Printers

5.5.3 3D Evolves from Community of Interest to Mainstream

5.5.4 3D Printing and the Prosumer Marketplace



6 3D Printing Company Analysis

6.1 3D Systems Inc.

6.2 Arcam AB

6.3 Stratasys Ltd.

6.4 Autodesk Inc.

6.5 Hoganas AB

6.6 Organovo Holdings Inc.

6.7 MCOR Technologies Ltd.

6.8 Voxeljet AG

6.9 EnvisionTEC Inc.

6.10 EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

6.11 ExOne Company

6.12 Ultimaker B.V.

6.13 Concept Laser GmbH

6.14 Canon Inc.

6.15 Dassault Systemes

6.16 GE Additive

6.17 Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P.

6.18 Optomec Inc.

6.19 SLM Solutions Group AG

6.20 Solidscape Inc.



7 3D Printing Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2025

7.1 Global 3D Printing Market 2020-2025

7.2 3D Printers 2020-2025

7.2.1 3D Printers by Type 2020-2025

7.2.2 3D Printers Industrial vs. Desktop 2020-2025

7.3 3D Printing Software 2020-2025

7.3.1 3D Printing Services 2020-2025

7.4 3D Printing Material 2020-2025

7.4.1 3D Printing Plastic Material 2020-2025

7.4.2 3D Printing Metal Material 2020-2025

7.4.3 3D Printing Ceramic Material 2020-2025

7.5 3D Printing Applications 2020-2025

7.6 3D Printing Industrial Vertical 2020-2025

7.7 3D Printing Market by Region 2020-2025



8 North America 3D Printing Forecast 2020-2025

8.1 North America 3D Printing 2020-2025

8.2 North America 3D Printers 2020-2025

8.2.1 North America 3D Printers by Type 2020-2025

8.2.2 North America 3D Printers Industrial vs. Desktop 2020-2025

8.3 North America 3D Printing Software 2020-2025

8.3.1 North America 3D Printing Services 2020-2025

8.4 North America 3D Printing Material 2020-2025

8.4.1 North America 3D Printing Plastic Material 2020-2025

8.4.2 North America 3D Printing Metal Material 2020-2025

8.4.3 North America 3D Printing Ceramic Material 2020-2025

8.5 North America 3D Printing Applications 2020-2025

8.6 North America 3D Printing Industrial Vertical 2020-2025

8.7 North America 3D Printing Market by Region 2020-2025



9 South America 3D Printing Forecast 2020-2025



10 Europe 3D Printing Forecast 2020-2025



11 APAC 3D Printing Forecast 2020-2025



12 MEA 3D Printing Forecast 2020-2025



13 Conclusions and Recommendations



14. Appendix: Design and Engineering for 3D Printing

14.1 Design and Engineering for 3D Printing 2020-2025

14.2 North America Design and Engineering for 3D Printing 2020-2025

14.3 South America Design and Engineering for 3D Printing 2020-2025

14.4 Europe Design and Engineering for 3D Printing 2020-2025

14.5 APAC Design and Engineering for 3D Printing 2020-2025

14.6 MEA Design and Engineering for 3D Printing 2020-2025



