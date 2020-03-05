Dublin, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cross-border online shopper penetration reaches over 50%

With more than one in two global online shoppers making purchases on foreign websites, cross-border B2C E-Commerce continues to gain traction. As the report reveals, cross-border online shopper penetration is the highest in countries such as Australia, China, Canada, and Mexico.

The top product categories purchased in international online commerce are clothing and electronics, followed by beauty and health products. Amazon, AliExpress, eBay and Wish emerged as the cross-border market leaders, occupying top positions in international E-Commerce website rankings across countries and regions.

2023 cross-border B2C E-Commerce market forecasts stay positive

Still, more growth is expected for cross-border B2C E-Commerce sales through 2023. The main drivers of the online shopping trend from the consumer's perspective are lower prices and better product availability, according to surveys cited by the analyst.



Furthermore, as the logistics capabilities of E-Commerce companies and delivery providers improve, consumers will be able to receive their international online purchases faster, helping to mitigate some of the top barriers to cross-border shopping in 2019: long and costly delivery.

Key Topics Covered



1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Sales Forecast, in USD billion, and in % of Total B2C E-Commerce Sales, 2023f

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Online Shoppers, August 2019

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration in Selected Countries, in % of Online Shoppers, By Total Cross-Border Shoppers And Daily/Weekly Cross-Border Shoppers, September 2019

Top 5 Exporting Markets in Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce by Share of Purchases, in %, September 2019

Breakdown of Actions Cross-Border Online Shoppers Would Take If Imports From China Would Be Taxed Higher with Additional EUR 10 per Item, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, September 2019

Reasons for Buying Cross-Border, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, September 2019

Top Reasons For Cross-Border Online Shopping Cart Abandonment, September 2019

Breakdown of the Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase by Value in EUR, and Weight, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, September 2019

Breakdown of the Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase by Delivery Costs in EUR, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, September 2019

Breakdown of the Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase by Delivery Time, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, September 2019

Share of Cross-Border Online Shoppers Expecting Delivery Within 6 Days If They Paid For It, in %, April 2019

Selected Localization Features Preferred by Cross-Border Online Shoppers, % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, July 2019

Breakdown of E-Commerce Websites Purchased From In Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, September 2019

Overview of Selected Leading Cross-Border E-Commerce Marketplaces, by Region, incl. Number of Website Visits, and Top 5 Countries by Website Visits, January 2020

Top 10 Shopping Apps by Downloads, incl. Cross-Border E-Commerce Apps, by Total Downloads, App Store Downloads, and Google Play Downloads, January 2020

3. Asia-Pacific

3.1. Regional

3.2. China

3.3. Japan

3.4. South Korea

3.5. India

3.6. Australia

3.7. New Zealand

3.8. Indonesia

3.9. Vietnam

3.10. Malaysia



4. Europe

4.1. Regional

4.2. UK

4.3. Germany

4.4. France

4.5. Spain

4.6. Italy

4.7. Netherlands

4.8. Russia

4.9. Poland

4.10. Turkey



5. North America

5.1. USA

5.2. Canada

6.1. Brazil

6.2. Mexico

6.3. Colombia

6.4. Chile



7. Middle East & Africa

7.1. Regional

7.2. Saudi Arabia

7.3. UAE

7.4. Israel

7.5. South Africa

7.6. Nigeria



Companies Mentioned



ASOS PLC

Alibaba Group Holdings

Allegro Group

Amazon.com Inc.

eBay Inc.

Etsy Inc.

JD.com Inc.

Lazada Group S.A.

Newegg.com Inc.

Rakuten Inc.

Wish Inc.

Zalando SE

