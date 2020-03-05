Dublin, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cross-border online shopper penetration reaches over 50%
With more than one in two global online shoppers making purchases on foreign websites, cross-border B2C E-Commerce continues to gain traction. As the report reveals, cross-border online shopper penetration is the highest in countries such as Australia, China, Canada, and Mexico.
The top product categories purchased in international online commerce are clothing and electronics, followed by beauty and health products. Amazon, AliExpress, eBay and Wish emerged as the cross-border market leaders, occupying top positions in international E-Commerce website rankings across countries and regions.
2023 cross-border B2C E-Commerce market forecasts stay positive
Still, more growth is expected for cross-border B2C E-Commerce sales through 2023. The main drivers of the online shopping trend from the consumer's perspective are lower prices and better product availability, according to surveys cited by the analyst.
Furthermore, as the logistics capabilities of E-Commerce companies and delivery providers improve, consumers will be able to receive their international online purchases faster, helping to mitigate some of the top barriers to cross-border shopping in 2019: long and costly delivery.
Key Topics Covered
1. Management Summary
2. Global Developments
3. Asia-Pacific
3.1. Regional
3.2. China
3.3. Japan
3.4. South Korea
3.5. India
3.6. Australia
3.7. New Zealand
3.8. Indonesia
3.9. Vietnam
3.10. Malaysia
4. Europe
4.1. Regional
4.2. UK
4.3. Germany
4.4. France
4.5. Spain
4.6. Italy
4.7. Netherlands
4.8. Russia
4.9. Poland
4.10. Turkey
5. North America
5.1. USA
5.2. Canada
6.1. Brazil
6.2. Mexico
6.3. Colombia
6.4. Chile
7. Middle East & Africa
7.1. Regional
7.2. Saudi Arabia
7.3. UAE
7.4. Israel
7.5. South Africa
7.6. Nigeria
