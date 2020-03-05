Dublin, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Injectable Drug Delivery Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As per this report, the injectable drug delivery market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to show growth at a CAGR 11.08% over the forecast period 2019-2027.



China, South Korea, India, Japan, ASEAN countries, Australia & New Zealand, and the Rest of APAC together form the Asia-Pacific's injectable drug delivery market.



There is an unexplored potential for the prefilled syringes market in countries like Japan, Australia, China, and India. Hence, it presents an attractive growth opportunity, mainly for syringe manufacturers. Moreover, with the explosive rise in the population, the demand for syringes will proliferate even further with the increased consumption of vaccines.



Cardiovascular diseases is the most common cause of death in India. The increasing rate of heart diseases, coupled with the development of the pharmaceutical sector, is driving the market growth in the country. In India, the treatment of cardiovascular diseases includes nanoparticle-based drug delivery as a preferred therapeutic option. This factor is also responsible for supplementing the growth of the injectable drug delivery system in the country.



The market growth in Japan is particularly driven by the high rate of asthma patients owing to the high elderly population ratio. The government of Japan has adopted certain cost-effective measures such as the promotion of generic drugs and cost revision in the drugs biannually. The growing demand for generic drugs has led top pharma companies to join together. All these factors are expected to push market growth further.



The major players in the injectable drug delivery market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Baxter, Becton, Dickinson and Company, INJEX and Novartis AG.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Asia-Pacific Injectable Drug Delivery Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.2.1. Threat of New Entrant

2.2.2. Threat of Substitute

2.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

2.3. Market Share Outlook

2.4. Key Insight

2.5. Key Buying Criteria

2.6. Legal Requirement

2.7. Market Attractiveness Index

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Increasing Geriatric Population

2.8.2. Technological Advancement

2.8.3. Growing Occurrence of Autoimmune Diseases

2.9. Market Restraint

2.9.1. High Manufacturing Cost of the Injectable Drug Delivery

2.10. Market Opportunity

2.10.1. Development of Better Injectable Systems

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Developments in the Alternate Drug Delivery System

2.11.2. Stringent Regulations



3. Injectable Drug Delivery Market Outlook - by Device Type

3.1. Pen Injector

3.2. AutoInjector

3.3. Needle-Free Injector

3.4. Prefilled Syringe



4. Injectable Drug Delivery Market Outlook - by Route of Administration

4.1. Subcutaneous

4.2. Intramuscular

4.3. Intravenous (Iv)

4.4. Other Route of Administration



5. Injectable Drug Delivery Market Outlook - by End-User

5.1. Clinics/ Physician Offices

5.2. Ambulatory Care

5.3. Hospital

5.4. Home Based

5.5. Others End-User



6. Injectable Drug Delivery Market - Asia Pacific

6.1. Country Analysis

6.1.1. Japan

6.1.2. China

6.1.3. Australia & New Zealand

6.1.4. India

6.1.5. South Korea

6.1.6. Asean Countries

6.1.7. Rest of Asia Pacific



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Baxter

7.2. Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

7.3. Elcam Medical

7.4. Eli Lilly and Company

7.5. Gerresheimer

7.6. Injex

7.7. Novartis AG

7.8. Novo Nordisk A/S

7.9. Pfizer Inc

7.10. Sanofi

7.11. Schott AG

7.12. Terumo Corporation

7.13. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

7.14. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc

7.15. Ypsomed



8. Research Methodology & Scope



