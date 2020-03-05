New York, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Single Cell Analysis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End Use And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868799/?utm_source=GNW



The global single cell analysis market size is expected to reach USD 8.02 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period. Advancements in molecular techniques which resulted in higher accuracy, ability to perform multiple omics analyses in one cell, and automation, has lowered the barriers for implementation of single-cell analysis techniques across various end-use settings. As a result, companies are investing in introducing novel solutions to accelerate the identification and quantification of genetic information in individual cells for research programs, thereby contributing to revenue growth in this market.



This technology has addressed several research challenges with respect to biological intricacies in stem cell biology, tumor biology, immunology, and other therapeutic areas. This leads to improved therapeutic decision-making with regards to precision medicine, thereby driving the adoption of these assays in personalized therapeutic development.



The growth in research publications depicts the increasing R&D investments.Since R&D activities are considered as the foundation of innovation, investments in R&D activities signify a healthy growth prospect for the single cell analysis market.



Moreover, the establishment of new single cell genomics centers in the past years is anticipated to boost the uptake of instruments and consumables for single cell analysis, thus driving the growth.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Consumables accounted for the major revenue share in 2019 owing to the continuous demand and repeated purchase of products offered under this segment

• Introduction of automated instruments is anticipated to boost the revenue growth for instrument segment

• Cancer biology is one of the majorly benefitted applications of single-cell analysis

• Investigation at the individual cellular level has resolved several concerns associated with tumor mechanism and drug response, which has fomented the uptake of this technology analysis in cancer biology

• Single cell analysis is being researched and employed across various end-use settings ranging from academic research institutes to biopharmaceutical companies

• However, since it is in infant stage in the current mark, majorly it is employed with research end-user settings

• Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to emerge as the lucrative source of revenue in the forthcoming years, due to the ongoing efforts to bridge the gap for implementation of OMICs technology from research laboratories to clinical settings

• North America dominated the global revenue share in 2019, owing to the continuous strategies undertaken in U.S. for development of robust therapies and advance the disease diagnosis

• Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period with China & India at the forefront. A high number of CAR T clinical trials in China and low operating cost for clinical trials in India would contribute to the anticipated growth

• Some key players operating in the Single cell analysis market are Illumina, Inc.; Qiagen N.V.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Merck Millipore GmbH; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Fluidigm, BGI; 10x Genomics, Inc.; and Novogene Corporation

• Companies like Illumina and Qiagen are expected to gain competitive advantage on account of their wide sequencing portfolio. On the other hand, companies like 10x Genomics, Inc. are anticipated to witness significant organic revenue growth owing to wide product portfolio

