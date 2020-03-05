Dublin, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G Chipset Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to an analysis by the publisher, the global 5G chipset market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 33.84% during the forecasting period 2019-2027.



The increasing demand for mobile broadband services, the rise of IoT (Internet of Things) & mobile to mobile connections and the increasing demand for high-speed internet, low reduced latency & power consumption are some of the key factors driving the global market of 5G chipset. However, the high cost of infrastructure and technological issues are hampering the market growth. Besides, privacy & security issues and technological problems caused by fragmented spectrum allotment pose a major challenge to market growth. But the initiatives taken by the government for smart cities is likely to create opportunities for overall market growth of 5G chipset.



Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market of 5G chipset over the forecasted period. Countries like India have huge potential in the 5G chipset market owing to the huge amount of data consumption in the country. Also, there is a significant increase in the demand for high data speed, which will also contribute to the market growth.



The major companies in the 5G chipset market are MediaTek Inc, IBM Corporation, Fujitsu, Broadcom, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, Ericsson, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Xilinx, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Nokia, Qualcomm Technologies Inc, Infineon Technologies and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).



Samsung Electronics is a top consumer electronics company across the world. It provides a wide range of products, including smartphones, tablets, home theatres, laptops and desktops. With strong R&D activities and a diversifies market presence, the company manages to stay among the top competitor, operating globally. Headquartered in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, it operates in Asia, Europe and America.



