The Latin American cosmetic surgery and procedure market has been speculated to depict a growth in revenue and expand with a CAGR of 5.23% during the forecasted years 2019-2027.



The cosmetic surgery and procedure market in Brazil is well-established, with the country dominating the entire Latin American region in terms of aesthetic manipulations being performed. The well-defined regulatory structure in the country ensures the safety of treatment provided to patients. The availability of hi-tech devices & products and the affordable prices are helping enhance the market growth. Brazil has mandated all service providers to complete the state-approved aesthetician program and pass an examination in order to obtain license.



The Brazilian Society of Aesthetic Medicine had introduced a program offering anti-cellulite treatments, chemical peels, and laser hair removal to thousands of homemakers and house cleaners free of cost. The philosophy behind launching this initiative was that beauty is everyone's right. The success of this initiative resulted in a significant rise in the popularity of these procedures. In addition, Brazil offers free-of-cost laser hair removal, Botox, and chemical peels for people living below the poverty line and those in need of cosmetic surgery.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Latin America Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.2.1. Threat of New Entry

2.2.2. Threat of Substitution

2.2.3. Buyer's Power

2.2.4. Supplier's Power

2.2.5. Competitive Rivalry

2.3. Key Insights

2.4. Value Chain Analysis

2.5. Regulatory Framework

2.6. Market Attractiveness Index

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Rising Medical Tourism in the Developing Economies

2.7.2. Increasing Awareness Regarding the Process and Importance of Aesthetic Treatments

2.7.3. Rise in Disposable Income

2.7.4. Growing Aging Population

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. Side-Effects Associated With Breast Implants

2.8.2. Availability of Substitute Treatments

2.8.3. Increase in Explant Procedures

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Increase in the Number of Cosmetic Surgeries

2.9.2. Surging Demand for Energy-Based Liposuction Techniques

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. Reimbursement Issue

2.10.2. High Cost of Aesthetic Treatment



3. Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market Outlook - by Type

3.1. Surgical

3.1.1. Breast Augmentation

3.1.2. Liposuction

3.1.3. Eyelid Surgery

3.1.4. Tummy Tuck

3.1.5. Breast Lift

3.1.6. Other Surgical Types

3.2. Non-Surgical

3.2.1. Botulinum Toxin

3.2.2. Dermal Fillers

3.2.3. Laser Hair Removal

3.2.4. Chemical Peel

3.2.5. Microdermabrasion

3.2.6. Photo-Rejuvenation

3.2.7. Other Non-Surgical Types



4. Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market - Latin America

4.1. Country Analysis

4.1.1. Brazil

4.1.2. Mexico

4.1.3. Rest of Latin America



5. Company Profiles

5.1. Candela Corp (Formerly Syneron Medical Ltd)

5.2. Sinclair Pharma

5.3. Cutera Inc

5.4. Galderma (Acquired by Eqt Ab)

5.5. Cynosure(Acquired by Hologic)

5.6. Sientra Inc

5.7. Allergan Inc.

5.8. Nestl

5.9. Ipsen Pharma

5.10. Alma Lasers (Acquired by Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical)

5.11. Johnson and Johnson Services

5.12. Bausch Health (Formerly Valeant)

5.13. Lumenis Ltd. (Acquired by Xio)

5.14. Merz



6. Research Methodology & Scope

6.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

6.1.1. Objectives of Study

6.1.2. Scope of Study

6.2. Sources of Data

6.2.1. Primary Data Sources

6.2.2. Secondary Data Sources

6.3. Research Methodology

6.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market

6.3.2. Identification of Data Sources

6.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants

6.3.4. Data Collection

6.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis



