Dublin, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Packaging Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Healthcare Packaging Market is poised to grow by 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growth in preference for plastic as a packaging method, rise in shifting paradigm of manufacturers away from glass to plastic and increase in access to insurance.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growth in Preferance for Plastic as a Packaging Method

3.1.2 Rise in Shifting Paradigm of Manufacturers Away from Glass to Plastic

3.1.3 Increase in Access to Insurance

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Healthcare Packaging Market, By Packaging Format

4.1 Parenteral Vials & Ampoules

4.2 Primary Packaging

4.3 Secondry Packaging

4.4 Thermoformed Containers Packaging

4.5 Thermoformed Trays Packaging

4.6 Flexible Packaging

4.6.1 Bags & Pouches

4.6.2 Envelops

4.6.3 Sachets

4.6.4 Tubes

4.7 Rigid Packaging

4.7.1 Aerosal Cans

4.7.2 Ampoules & Vials

4.7.3 Blisters

4.7.4 Bottles & Jars

4.7.5 Boxes & Folding Cartons

4.7.6 Clamshells

4.7.7 Parenteral Contaiers

4.7.8 Trays



5 Healthcare Packaging Market, By Material

5.1 Glass

5.2 Paper & Paperboard

5.3 Tyvek

5.4 Metal

5.4.1 Tin

5.4.2 Aluminium

5.5 Plastic

5.5.1 Polyamide/EVOH

5.5.2 Polyetylene

5.5.3 Polyetylene Terephthalate (PET)

5.5.4 Polypropylene (PP)

5.5.5 Polystyrene (PS)

5.5.6 Polyurethanes (PUR)

5.5.7 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

5.5.8 Other Plastics

5.6 Other Materials



6 Healthcare Packaging Market, By Drug Delivery Mode

6.1 Dermal/Topical

6.2 Inhalable

6.3 Injectable

6.4 Oral

6.5 Other Drug Delivery Modes



7 Healthcare Packaging Market, By Product

7.1 Caps and Closures

7.2 Containers

7.3 Medication Tubes

7.4 Polymers

7.5 Pre-Fillable Inhalers

7.6 Other Products



8 Healthcare Packaging Market, By Application

8.1 Medical Apparatus and Instruments

8.2 Medical Drugs

8.3 Non-Sterile Packaging

8.4 Sterile Packaging



9 Healthcare Packaging Market, By End-user

9.1 Medical Devices

9.1.1 Gloves

9.1.2 Pre-Fillable Syringes and Needles

9.1.3 Scissors

9.1.4 Surgical Tapes

9.1.5 Other Medical Devices

9.2 Medical Equipment

9.2.1 Diagnostic

9.2.2 Surgical

9.2.3 Therapeutic

9.3 Pharmaceuticals & Biological



10 Healthcare Packaging Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.4 Middle East

10.5 Latin America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities



12 Leading Companies

12.1 WestRock Company

12.2 West Pharmaceuticals Services Inc.

12.3 Sonoco Products Company

12.4 Owens-Illinois Inc.

12.5 Mondi Group

12.6 Klockner Pentaplast Group GmbH

12.7 Industrial Development Company (INDEVCO) SAL

12.8 Gerresheimer AG

12.9 DowDuPont

12.10 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

12.11 Bemis Co. Inc.

12.12 Becton, Dickinson & Co.

12.13 BASF SE

12.14 Avery Dennison Corporation

12.15 Amcor Limited



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/540umf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900