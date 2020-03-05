BANNOCKBURN, Ill., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (the “Company” or “Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Given the merger between HC Group Holdings II, Inc. (“Option Care”) and BioScrip, Inc. (“BioScrip”) to form Option Care Health on August 6, 2019, comparisons to historical periods are relative to legacy Option Care only and incorporate BioScrip results from August 6, 2019 prospectively.  Further, as reported on February 3, 2020, the Company recently completed a reverse 1-for-4 stock split and, as a result, all per share data below is reported incorporating the effect of the reverse stock split as if it was effective for all periods reported.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue of $720.8 million, up 42.5% compared to $505.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Gross profit of $175.6 million, or 24.4% of net revenue, up 58.2% compared to $111.0 million, or 21.9% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Net loss of $15.8 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to net income of $3.3 million, or $0.02 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $53.0 million, up 70.0% compared to $31.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Cash flow from operations of $22.9 million, up 87.2% compared to $12.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Cash balances of $67.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter and no outstanding borrowings on the Company’s $150.0 million revolver

Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue of $2,310.4 million, up 19.1% compared to $1,939.8 million in full year 2018
  • Gross profit of $513.0 million, or 22.2% of net revenue, up 21.5% compared to $422.2 million, or 21.8% of revenue, in full year 2018
  • Net loss of $75.9 million, or $0.49 per share, compared to net loss of $6.1 million, or $0.04 per share, in full year 2018
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $130.8 million, up 37.5% compared to $95.1 million in full year 2018
  • Cash flow from operations of $39.5 million, up 61.6% compared to $24.4 million in full year 2018

John C. Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very encouraged by the progress achieved in the fourth quarter regarding integration efforts and foundational groundwork to accelerate growth.  Our fourth quarter financial results reflect our ability to deliver leveraged growth and generate strong cash flow and we are poised to generate solid growth in 2020.”

Full Year 2020 Financial Guidance

For the full year 2020, Option Care Health expects to deliver the following financial results:

  • Net revenue of $2.83 billion to $2.90 billion, representing approximate comparable full year growth of 2.5% to 5.0% normalizing for the timing of the merger
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $200.0 million to $215.0 million
  • Cash flow from operations of at least $50.0 million
  • Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio at December 31, 2020 of approximately 5.5x

Conference Call

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 360-3136 for U.S. participants, or (602) 563-8603 for international participants, and referencing conference ID 5352859; or via a live audio webcast that will be available online at https://investors.optioncarehealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With approximately 6,000 teammates, including approximately 2,900 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is re-imagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and employees. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com.

Investor Contacts

Mike ShapiroBob East, Asher Dewhurst, Jordan Kohnstam
Chief Financial OfficerWestwicke
T:  (312) 940-2538T:  (413) 213-0500
mike.shapiro@optioncare.comoptioncarehealth@westwicke.com

Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we may make regarding future revenues, future earnings, regulatory developments, market developments, new products and growth strategies, integration activities and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial conditions.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; (iii) results of litigation; and (iv) the loss of one or more key payers. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company is also reporting Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute or alternative to net income, operating income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as a substitute or alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of the Company’s liquidity. In addition, the Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by the Company, represents net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring, integration and other expenses. As part of restructuring, integration and other expenses, the Company may incur significant charges such as the write down of certain long−lived assets, temporary redundant expenses, professional fees, potential retention and severance costs and potential accelerated payments or termination costs for certain of its contractual obligations. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Option Care Health’s business operations and facilitates comparisons to the Company’s historical operating results. For a full reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the attachment to this earnings release. We have not reconciled non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA guidance to corresponding GAAP net income, as creation of this reconciliation would not be practicable due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, material reconciling items, including timing of capital expenditures and associated depreciation, income tax matters, and acquisition, integration and other expenses.


OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS)

    
 December 31,
 2019  2018
ASSETS   
CURRENT ASSETS:   
  Cash and cash equivalents$67,056  $36,391 
  Accounts receivable, net324,416   310,169 
  Inventories115,876   83,340 
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets51,306   37,525 
Total current assets558,654   467,425 
    
NONCURRENT ASSETS:   
  Property and equipment, net133,198   93,142 
  Intangible assets, net385,910   219,713 
  Goodwill1,425,542   632,469 
  Other noncurrent assets86,243   15,462 
Total noncurrent assets2,030,893   960,786 
TOTAL ASSETS$2,589,547  $1,428,211 
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
CURRENT LIABILITIES:   
Accounts payable$221,060  $  187,886 
Other current liabilities108,944   52,111 
Total current liabilities330,004   239,997 
    
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:   
Long-term debt, net of discount, deferred financing costs and current portion1,277,246   535,225 
Other noncurrent liabilities75,470   50,164 
Total noncurrent liabilities1,352,716   585,389 
Total liabilities1,682,720   825,386 
    
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY906,827   602,825 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY$2,589,547  $1,428,211 


OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
NET REVENUE$720,779  $505,730  $2,310,417  $1,939,791 
COST OF REVENUE545,137  394,730  1,791,418  1,517,576 
GROSS PROFIT175,642  111,000  512,999  422,215 
        
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:       
Selling, general and administrative expenses144,121  87,570  459,628  345,884 
Depreciation and amortization expense17,548  9,882  53,690  38,062 
Total operating expenses161,669  97,452  513,318  383,946 
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)13,973  13,548  (319) 38,269 
        
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):       
Interest expense, net(29,607) (11,511) (73,724) (45,824)
Other, net818  301  (4,151) (1,213)
Total other expense(28,789) (11,210) (77,875) (47,037)
        
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES(14,816) 2,338  (78,194) (8,768)
        
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)995  (916) (2,274) (2,653)
NET (LOSS) INCOME$(15,811) $3,254  $(75,920) $(6,115)
        
Net (loss) income per share, basic and diluted$(0.09) $0.02  $(0.49) $(0.04)


OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN THOUSANDS)


 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:       
Net (loss) income$(15,811) $3,254  $(75,920) $(6,115)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operations:       
Depreciation and amortization expense18,872  10,608  57,869  41,055 
Paid-in-kind interest capitalized as principal12,256    12,256   
Other non-cash adjustments7,790  5,375  29,236  7,297 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:       
Accounts receivable, net11,256  11,471  82,285  (21,012)
Inventories(6,641) (1,045) (12,853) 2,965 
Accounts payable5,301  2,282  (30,856) 10,965 
Other(10,126) (19,715) (22,550) (10,727)
  Net cash provided by operating activities22,897  12,230  39,467  24,428 
        
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:       
Acquisition of property and equipment(15,142) (5,560) (28,292) (26,276)
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired  (810) (700,170) (10,727)
Other investing cash flows    636   
  Net cash used in investing activities(15,142) (6,370) (727,826) (37,003)
        
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:       
Proceeds from debt    981,050  1,000 
Retirement of debt obligations    (226,738)  
Deferred financing costs6,516    (30,022)  
Other financing cash flows(4) (1,038) (5,266) (5,150)
  Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities6,512  (1,038) 719,024  (4,150)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS14,267  4,822  30,665  (16,725)
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period52,789  31,569  36,391  53,116 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD$67,056  $36,391  $67,056  $36,391 


OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
QUARTERLY RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Consolidated net (loss) income$(15,811) $3,254  $(75,920) $(6,115)
Interest expense, net29,607  11,511  73,724  45,824 
Income tax expense (benefit)995  (916) (2,274) (2,653)
Depreciation and amortization expense18,872  10,608  57,869  41,055 
Consolidated EBITDA33,663  24,457  53,399  78,111 
        
EBITDA adjustments       
Accounting principle changes and non-cash charges    8,535   
Stock-based incentive compensation272  469  4,170  2,139 
Loss on extinguishment of debt    5,469  72 
Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other19,027  6,219  59,178  14,773 
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA$52,962  $31,145  $130,751  $95,095 

 