Kemira Oyj

Stock Exchange Release

March 5, 2020 at 1.00 pm (CET+1)

Kemira Performance Share Plan - directed share issue



The Board of Directors of Kemira has on February 10, 2020 decided on a directed share issue related to the reward payment for the shares earned from the performance period 2019 of Kemira share-based incentive plan.

In the share issue, 268,950 Kemira shares held by the company have been conveyed on March 5, 2020 without consideration to 81 key employees participating in the performance period 2019 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the plan. More detailed information about the launch and the terms and conditions of the plan is available in a stock exchange release published on December 21, 2018.

The decision on the directed share issue is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 21, 2019.

After the share delivery, the company holds a total of 2,425,521 own shares.

For more information, please contact





Kemira Oyj

Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 838 0709

