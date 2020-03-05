SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION’S ANNUAL REPORT 2019 HAS BEEN PUBLISHED





SSH Communications Security Corporation has published its Annual Report for 2019 on its web site at Financial Reports.



The Annual Report contains the Report of the Board of Directors, the Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements, and the Auditor's Report.



SSH Communications Security's Corporate Governance Statement has also been published as a separate report on its web site at Governance Statements.



PDF files of the Annual Report, Auditor's Report, and Corporate Governance Statement are attached to this release.





Helsinki, March 5, 2020





SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION



Niklas Nordström

CFO





Further Info:

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 5410543



SSH Communications Security

