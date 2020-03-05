Dublin, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Geotextile Tubes Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Some of the prominent trends that the Global Geotextile Tubes Market is witnessing include eco-friendly technology, recuperation of beaches for tourism, and growing use for waste treatment in the mining industry.
This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Eco-Friendly Technology
3.1.2 Recuperation of Beaches for Tourism
3.1.3 Growing Use for Waste Treatment in the Mining Industry
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Geotextile Tubes Market, By Type
4.1 Nonwoven Geotextile Tubes
4.2 Woven Geotextile Tubes
5 Geotextile Tubes Market, By Application
5.1 Agricultural Engineering
5.2 Marine & Hydraulic
5.3 Construction
5.4 Environmental Engineering
6 Geotextile Tubes Market, By Material
6.1 Bio-Degradable Polyethylene
6.2 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
6.3 Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
6.4 Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)
6.5 Other Materials
7 Geotextile Tubes Market, By Product
7.1 Star Sealed Bags
7.2 Draw Tape/Drawstring Bag
7.3 Wave Top Bags
7.4 Other Types
8 Geotextile Tubes Market, By Size
8.1 Large Size (>50 Gallon)
8.2 Medium Size (>13 to < 50 Gallon)
8.3 Small Size (3 to < 13 Gallon)
9 Geotextile Tubes Market, By End-user
9.1 Industrial
9.2 Retails
9.3 Institutional
10 Geotextile Tubes Market, By Geography
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia-Pacific
10.4 Middle East
10.5 Latin America
10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
11 Key Player Activities
11.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.3 Product Launch & Expansions
11.4 Other Activities
12 Leading Companies
12.1 Naue GmbH & Co. KG
12.2 Koninklijke Tencate
12.3 Ace Geosynthetics
12.4 Geofabrics Australasia Pty. Ltd.
12.5 Flint Industries
12.6 Officine Maccaferri
12.7 Global Synthetics Pty. Ltd.
12.8 Industrial Fabrics Inc.
12.9 Willacoochee Industrial Fabrics
12.10 Flexituff Ventures International Ltd.
12.11 Techfab India Industries Ltd.
12.12 Low & Bonar
12.13 Geobera
12.14 Thrace Group
12.15 Huesker
12.16 Fibertex Nonwovens
12.17 Titan Environmental Containment
