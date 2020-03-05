Dublin, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Geotextile Tubes Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Some of the prominent trends that the Global Geotextile Tubes Market is witnessing include eco-friendly technology, recuperation of beaches for tourism, and growing use for waste treatment in the mining industry.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Eco-Friendly Technology

3.1.2 Recuperation of Beaches for Tourism

3.1.3 Growing Use for Waste Treatment in the Mining Industry

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Geotextile Tubes Market, By Type

4.1 Nonwoven Geotextile Tubes

4.2 Woven Geotextile Tubes



5 Geotextile Tubes Market, By Application

5.1 Agricultural Engineering

5.2 Marine & Hydraulic

5.3 Construction

5.4 Environmental Engineering



6 Geotextile Tubes Market, By Material

6.1 Bio-Degradable Polyethylene

6.2 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

6.3 Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

6.4 Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

6.5 Other Materials



7 Geotextile Tubes Market, By Product

7.1 Star Sealed Bags

7.2 Draw Tape/Drawstring Bag

7.3 Wave Top Bags

7.4 Other Types



8 Geotextile Tubes Market, By Size

8.1 Large Size (>50 Gallon)

8.2 Medium Size (>13 to < 50 Gallon)

8.3 Small Size (3 to < 13 Gallon)



9 Geotextile Tubes Market, By End-user

9.1 Industrial

9.2 Retails

9.3 Institutional



10 Geotextile Tubes Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.4 Middle East

10.5 Latin America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities



12 Leading Companies

12.1 Naue GmbH & Co. KG

12.2 Koninklijke Tencate

12.3 Ace Geosynthetics

12.4 Geofabrics Australasia Pty. Ltd.

12.5 Flint Industries

12.6 Officine Maccaferri

12.7 Global Synthetics Pty. Ltd.

12.8 Industrial Fabrics Inc.

12.9 Willacoochee Industrial Fabrics

12.10 Flexituff Ventures International Ltd.

12.11 Techfab India Industries Ltd.

12.12 Low & Bonar

12.13 Geobera

12.14 Thrace Group

12.15 Huesker

12.16 Fibertex Nonwovens

12.17 Titan Environmental Containment



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fp94lb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900