Kemira Oyj
Managers' transactions
March 5, 2020 at 1.15 pm (CET+1)
Kemira Oyj: Manager’s transaction; Eeva Salonen has received Kemira’s shares related to Performance Share Plan
This is the notification according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation that Eeva Salonen has received Kemira shares related to the Performance Share Plan.
Detailed information about the transaction is given below.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Salonen, Eeva
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: KEMIRA
LEI: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48_20200303142418_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-03-05
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009004824
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 7,700 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 7,700 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
Total ownership of instrument after the transaction: 51,862 shares
For more information, please contact:
Kemira Oyj
Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 838 0709
Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers’ product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2019, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.7 billion and over 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.kemira.com
Kemira Oyj
HELSINKI, FINLAND
Kemira Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: