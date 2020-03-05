Kemira Oyj

Managers' transactions

March 5, 2020 at 1.15 pm (CET+1)

Kemira Oyj: Manager’s transaction; Esa-Matti Puputti has received Kemira’s shares related to Performance Share Plan





This is the notification according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation that Esa-Matti Puputti has received Kemira shares related to the Performance Share Plan.

Detailed information about the transaction is given below.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Puputti, Esa-Matti

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: KEMIRA

LEI: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48_20200303142605_2

Transaction date: 2020-03-05

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009004824

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 7,700 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 7,700 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR



Total ownership of instrument after the transaction: 25,273 shares

