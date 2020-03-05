Dublin, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Materials Market by Type, Application and Type of Aircraft: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global aerospace materials market accounted for revenue of $3,950 million in 2018, and is anticipated to generate $6,518.5 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026.



The growth of the global aerospace materials market is driven by increase in demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircrafts. In addition, rise in spending power and air passenger traffic leads to growth in fleet sizes. Moreover, introduction of new domestic and international routes acts as a major driver of the market. Furthermore, the key factor predicted to lead to the market growth is rise in fuel costs, thus making aircraft more efficient.



However, complex designing of composites and plastics structures is hampering the aerospace materials market growth. In addition, implementation of stringent regulations on production of petro-based products and carbon fibers restricts the availability of high-grade materials, thereby hampering the growth of the global market. Conversely, the market offers tremendous opportunity owing to development of the commercial aviation sector in emerging economies.



The key players operating in the aerospace materials market industry are Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, PPG Industries Inc., DuPont, Solvay, SABIC, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Rchling, Hexcel Corporation, and SGL Carbon. These players adopted several strategies such as new product launch, agreement, acquisition, partnership, and expansion to sustain the intense competition in the market. Acquisition was the most adopted strategy by major companies.



The aerospace materials market is segmented into type, application, type of aircraft, and region.



Depending on type, the market is categorized into composites, metals, and plastics. The composite segment garners the largest share in the type segment. The composite segment is further classified into resins and fiber. The fiber segment is subdivided into glass fiber-based, carbon fiber-based, and aramid fiber-based. The resin segment is segregated into epoxy, phenolic, polyester, thermoplastics, polyimides, and others. The metal segment is subsegmented into steel, aluminum, and titanium. The plastics segment is subclassified into PEEK, PMMA, ABS, PC, PPS, and others.

The applications covered in the study include interior and exterior. The interior segment is further fragmented into passenger seating, galley, interior panels, and others. The exterior segment is further divided into propulsion systems, airframe, tail & fin, and windows & windshields. The exterior segment garners highest market share in terms of revenue in 2018.

On the basis of type of aircraft, the market is categorized into commercial, military, rotorcraft, and space. Commercial segments is highest share gainer, and is expected to grow at higher CAGR owing to its increased demand from emerging economies.

Region wise, the aerospace materials market analysis is done across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2018, North America dominates the market, however, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Findings



Italy is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 8.3%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

By type of aircraft, the space segment is anticipated to grow with CAGR 8.2%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

The U.S. and UK dominated the market with highest revenue shares in 2018.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Landscape

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Top Player Positioning, 2018

3.5. Pricing Analysis, 2018-2026

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Patent Analysis

3.8. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.3. Opportunities



Chapter 4: Aerospace Materials Market, By Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Composites

4.3. Metals

4.4. Plastics



Chapter 5: Aerospace Materials Market, By Type of Aircraft

5.1. Overview

5.2. Commercial

5.3. Military

5.4. Rotorcraft

5.5. Space



Chapter 6: Aerospace Materials Market, By Application

6.1. Overview

6.2. Interior

6.3. Exterior



Chapter 7: Aerospace Materials Market, By Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Product Mapping of Top 10 Players

8.3. Competitive Heatmap

8.4. Key Development



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Solvay S.A.

8.2. Sabic

8.3. Rchling

8.4. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

8.5. PPG Industries, Inc.

8.6. Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

8.7. Toray Industries Inc.

8.8. Hexcel Corporation

8.9. SGL Carbon SE

8.10. DuPont

