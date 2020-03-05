NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

March 5, 2020

Royal Dutch Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc as set out  below following the vesting of conditional awards granted in 2017 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”) and the Deferred Bonus Plan (“DBP”).

Details of the LTIP and DBP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN
PDMRVESTING DATESHARE TYPENUMBER OF SHARES VESTED
Ben van BeurdenMarch 4, 2020RDSA359,813
Jessica UhlMarch 4, 2020RDS.A96,382
Harry BrekelmansMarch 4, 2020RDSA90,451
Ronan CassidyMarch 4, 2020RDSB75,875
Donny ChingMarch 4, 2020RDSA65,125
Wael SawanMarch 4, 2020RDSA75,979
Huibert VigevenoMarch 4, 2020RDSA31,206
Maarten WetselaarMarch 4, 2020RDSA90,451


DEFERRED BONUS PLAN
PDMRVESTING DATESHARE TYPENUMBER OF SHARES VESTED
Ben van BeurdenMarch 4, 2020RDSA57,980
Harry BrekelmansMarch 4, 2020RDSA19,569
Ronan CassidyMarch 4, 2020RDSB14,925
Donny ChingMarch 4, 2020RDSA18,152
Maarten WetselaarMarch 4, 2020RDSA20,921

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 4540
United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ben
Last Name(s)van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
PriceNIL
Volume359,813
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

359,813
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 4, 2020
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Uhl
Last Name(s)Jessica
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA American Depository Shares (RDS.A)
Identification CodeUS7802592060
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyUSD
PriceNIL
Volume96,382
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

96,382
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 4, 2020
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Harry
Last Name(s)Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusProjects and Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
PriceNIL
Volume90,451
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

90,451
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 4, 2020
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ronan
Last Name(s)Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentB ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MM408
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyGBP
PriceNIL
Volume75,875
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

75,875
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 4, 2020
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Donny
Last Name(s)Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusLegal Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
PriceNIL
Volume65,125
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

65,125
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 4, 2020
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Wael
Last Name(s)Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusUpstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
PriceNIL
Volume75,979
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

75,979
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 4, 2020
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Huibert
Last Name(s)Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusDownstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
PriceNIL
Volume31,206
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

31,206
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 4, 2020
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Maarten
Last Name(s)Wetselaar
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusIntegrated Gas and New Energies Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
PriceNIL
Volume90,451
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

90,451
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 4, 2020
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ben
Last Name(s)van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP)
CurrencyEUR
PriceNIL
Volume57,980
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

57,980
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 4, 2020
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Harry
Last Name(s)Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusProjects and Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP)
CurrencyEUR
PriceNIL
Volume19,569
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

19,569
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 4, 2020
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ronan
Last Name(s)Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentB ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MM408
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP)
CurrencyGBP
PriceNIL
Volume14,925
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

14,925
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 4, 2020
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Donny
Last Name(s)Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusLegal Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP)
CurrencyEUR
PriceNIL
Volume18,152
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

18,152
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 4, 2020
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Maarten
Last Name(s)Wetselaar
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusIntegrated Gas and New Energies Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2017 under the Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP)
CurrencyEUR
PriceNIL
Volume20,921
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

20,921
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 4, 2020
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue