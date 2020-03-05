Dublin, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Grade Gases Market by Type, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global food grade gases market size was valued at $6.4 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $8.1 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019 to 2026. The use of industrial gases in food applications has increased owing to their benefits such as cost saving and in maintaining the quality of products.



Market growth is driven by the introduction of innovative methods for food preservation such as cold plasma, pulse electric fields, and high pressure processing for heat-sensitive foods to reduce food spoilage and to preserve food texture, color, flavor, and nutrient content.

However, decrease in demand for beverages in developed regions such as Europe and North America owing to rise in prices of sugar has reduced the demand for food grade gases, thereby restraining the growth of the global market.



Key Findings



Based on type, the carbon dioxide segment dominated the global food grade gases market in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the food grade gases market forecast.

Depending on application, the freezing & chilling segment accounted for highest share in the food grade gases market in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2026.

By end user, the beverages segment was the major shareholder in 2018, and is projected to register a CAGR of 2.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Region wise, Europe accounted for about 31.4% food grade gases market share in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7%.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Landscape

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of New Entrants

3.3.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive Rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining Power Among Buyers

3.4. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities



Chapter 4: Food Grade Gases Market By Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Carbon Dioxide

4.3. Nitrogen

4.4. Others



Chapter 5: Food Grade Gases Market By Application

5.1. Overview

5.2. Freezing and Chilling

5.3. Packaging and Carbonation



Chapter 6: Food Grade Gases Market By End Users

6.1. Overview

6.2. Beverages

6.3. Meat and Seafood

6.4. Packaged Products



Chapter 7: Food Grade Gases Market By Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Air Liquide S.A.

8.2. Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

8.3. Air Water Inc.

8.4. Coregas Pty. Ltd.

8.5. Gulf Cyro

8.6. Linde PLC

8.7. Sol Group

8.8. Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

8.9. The Massy Gas Products (Trinidad) Ltd.

8.10. The Messer Group GmbH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e3wqp4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900