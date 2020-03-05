VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of secure and memorable nano-optic security features used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, announces it will attend the High Security Printing EMEA Conference on March 9-11, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal. This is a key event for Nanotech as it is one of the major European conferences focused on security features for banknotes and emerging technologies for identification and travel documents.



Nanotech’s CEO Troy Bullock will showcase our latest KolourDepth™ and LumaChrome™ security features for banknotes, secure ID, and documents. Exclusive to the government and banknote industry, KolourDepth delivers an always-on feature encompassing 3D depth, movement, and multiple colours in a wide array of custom designs that capture and hold the user’s attention. LumaChrome colour-shifting film provides exceptional security and intuitive authentication by way of a simple shift from one colour to a second distinct colour. LumaChrome security foil is a proven solution and has been used in 30 banknote denominations and multiple secure ID applications in over ten countries. HSP EMEA Conference attendees will get a first-hand experience of KolourDepth’s multi-level security and LumaChrome’s simple, impactful colours. To schedule a meeting and receive samples, please contact info@nanosecurity.ca .

About HSP EMEA

The High Security Printing (HSP) EMEA conference is an annual event that focuses on government-specified and issued documents including currency, fiduciary documents, excise stamps, ID cards, e-passports, visas etc. Over 260 key decision makers from Central/Eastern Europe, CIS states and around the globe join together to discuss solutions for document fraud, counterfeit deterrence and authentication. For more information, visit https://www.hsp-emea.com/ .

About Nanotech

With billions of security features in circulation, Nanotech’s products include secure and memorable security labels, stripes, patches, and colour-shifting films for currency authentication and brand protection.

KolourOptik® is a patented technology that is exclusive to the government and banknote market and combines sub-wavelength nanostructures and microstructures to create modern overt security features with a unique and customizable visual effect. KolourOptik pure plasmonic colour pixels produce full colour, 3D depth, and movement used in security stripes and threads that are nearly impossible to replicate. At less than 5 microns thick, KolourOptik products seamlessly integrate into banknotes and other secure government documents.

LiveOptik™ is a patented technology that utilizes innovative nano-optics one tenth the size of traditional holographic structures to create next generation overt security features customized to our customers’ unique requirements. LiveOptik delivers multi-colour, 3D depth, movement, and image switches for secure brand protection stripes, threads, and labels that are nearly impossible to replicate.

Additional information about Nanotech can be found at the Company’s website www.nanosecurity.ca, the Canadian disclosure filings website www.sedar.com or the OTCMarkets disclosure filings website www.otcmarkets.com.

