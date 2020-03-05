Company reports fourth quarter and full year 2019 XHANCE net revenue of $11.1 million and $30.4 million



Fourth quarter 2019 XHANCE prescriptions increased 26% from third quarter 2019

Company expects full-year 2020 XHANCE net revenue to more than double

Company expects top-line results from both clinical trials evaluating XHANCE as a potential treatment for Chronic Sinusitis in the second half of 2021

YARDLEY, Pa., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, and provided recent operational highlights.

"We made significant progress in 2019 demonstrating that XHANCE can be the foundation on which to build a leading ENT and allergy focused company," stated CEO Peter Miller. "XHANCE continues to grow behind our successful commercial strategy and we delivered results for XHANCE net revenue, XHANCE average net revenue per prescription, and operating expenses that aligned with our full year 2019 guidance ranges. As we start 2020 we are encouraged by continued growth in new patients starting treatment with XHANCE. Our expectations for first quarter 2020 include typical early-year effects on price and volume related to patient insurance that we believe are common for chronic treatments that derive a significant proportion of total prescriptions from refills. For full year 2020 we expect XHANCE net revenue to more than double compared to full year 2019."

Fourth Quarter 2019 and Recent Highlights

XHANCE Prescription Growth

The number of XHANCE® (fluticasone propionate) prescriptions increased by 26% from third quarter to fourth quarter 2019 and by 285% from fourth quarter 2018 to fourth quarter 2019. Fourth quarter growth included increases in both new and refill prescriptions. Refill prescriptions increased from 5,300 in Q4 2018 to 33,000 in Q4 2019. As a proportion of total prescriptions refills increased from 37% in Q4 2018 to 61% in Q4 2019.

Pharmakon Agreement

In February 2020, the Company received $30 million of cash following the issuance of the First Delayed Draw Notes under its existing Note Purchase Agreement. The $30 million of cash is in addition to the Company's cash balance of $147 million as of December 31, 2019.

Peer-Reviewed Scientific Journal Publications

In December 2019, the Company announced that results of EXHANCE-3, the fourth major registration trial from the development program supporting the initial FDA approval of XHANCE were published in the peer-reviewed journal Rhinology 1, the official journal of the International Rhinologic Society.

In addition, in November 2019, results from a Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate the pharmacokinetics and bioavailability of XHANCE were published in Clinical Therapeutics 2. This trial was also a part of the development program which supported the initial FDA approval of XHANCE.

Scientific Meeting Presentations

Data on XHANCE is expected to be presented on March 15, 2020 from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. during the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) Annual meeting scheduled March 13-16, 2020 in Philadelphia.

- Poster 478: Efficient Topical Steroid Delivery to Grades 1 and 2 Nasal Polyps in the Osteomeatal Complex (OMC): Deposition Patterns With Exhalation Delivery System (EDS) and Conventional Intranasal Spray (INS) Visualized With Fluorescein in Silicone Cast.

Abstracts are available on the AAAAI Annual Meeting website.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenue

The Company generated $11.1 million and $30.4 million of XHANCE net revenue during the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019, respectively. In addition, the Company generated $4.2 million of licensing revenue during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019. No licensing revenue was generated during the three-month period ended December 31, 2019. Total revenues for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019 were $11.1 million and $34.6 million.

Expenses and net loss

For the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019, research and development expenses were $5.4 million and $20.8 million, respectively. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $26.5 million and $104.2 million during the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019, respectively. The net loss for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 was $25.0 million, or $0.58 per share (basic and diluted). The net loss for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 was $110.1 million, or $2.63 per share (basic and diluted).

Cash

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $147.1 million as of December 31, 2019.

Corporate Guidance

XHANCE Net Revenue and Average Net Revenue per Prescription

The Company expects XHANCE net revenues for the full year of 2020 to more than double compared to the full year 2019. This includes the Company's expectation that first quarter 2020 XHANCE net revenue will decrease compared to fourth quarter 2019. The primary driver of the sequential decrease to revenue is the Company's expectation that XHANCE average net revenue per prescription for the first quarter of 2020 will be between $120 and $140, due to typical early-year effects on price and volume related to patient insurance that the Company believes are common for chronic treatments that derive a significant proportion of total prescriptions from refills. The Company expects XHANCE average net revenue per prescription to improve substantially for the remainder of 2020.

Operating Expenses

The Company expects total GAAP operating expenses (selling, general & administrative expenses and research & development expenses) for 2020 to be in the range of $148 - $153 million, of which the Company expects stock-based compensation to be approximately $12 million.

Chronic Sinusitis Clinical Trials

The Company expects top-line results from both of its clinical trials evaluating XHANCE as a potential treatment for Chronic Sinusitis in the second half of 2021.

OptiNose, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Net product revenues $ 11,081 $ 3,023 $ 30,401 $ 7,065 Licensing revenues — — 4,230 — Total revenues 11,081 3,023 34,631 7,065 Costs and expenses: Cost of product sales 2,078 718 5,294 1,588 Research and development 5,379 3,363 20,783 10,099 Selling, general and administrative 26,545 23,661 104,155 95,618 Total costs and expenses 34,002 27,742 130,232 107,305 Loss from operations (22,921 ) (24,719 ) (95,601 ) (100,240 ) Other expense 2,075 1,662 14,452 6,417 Net loss $ (24,996 ) $ (26,381 ) $ (110,053 ) $ (106,657 ) Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted $ (0.58 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (2.63 ) $ (2.68 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 43,467,985 41,227,530 41,877,527 39,765,983





OptiNose, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 147,144 $ 200,990 Other assets 25,506 15,999 Total assets $ 172,650 $ 216,989 Total current liabilities 36,139 $ 25,697 Long-term debt, net 74,531 72,500 Other liabilities 397 181 Total stockholders' equity 61,583 118,611 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 172,650 $ 216,989

About Optinose

Optinose is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. Optinose has offices in the U.S., the U.K. and Norway. To learn more, please visit www.optinose.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

