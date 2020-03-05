Dublin, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Children Entertainment Centers Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the global children's entertainment centers market size was valued at $8.15 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $15.37 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2019 to 2026.
The popularity of children entertainment centers is expected to increase primarily due to rise in number of malls across the globe especially in North America and Asia-Pacific. Rise in number of visitors in these malls on weekends is expected to drive the growth of the market. As the children entertainment centers are designed to keep the entire family engaged at a significantly less per person cost as compared to a traditional amusement park, it is expected to drive the growth of the market.
Moreover, rise in hosting private celebrations such as corporate events and birthday parties at these centers, as they are located in areas such as malls is further expected to drive of the children entertainment centers market growth. Furthermore, rise in disposable income of per capita and gaming favorable youth demographics in the regions across the globe are some of the major factors that propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, availability of diversified gaming and entertainment options at children entertainment centers is another factor expected to boost the growth of the market.
By application, the arcade studios segment dominated the global children entertainment centers market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. However, AR and VR gaming zones segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in terms of CAGR in the global kids entertainment centers market share during the forecast period owing to increase in adoption of VR headsets by players in the market to offer virtual reality entertainment experiences to increase the revenue generation of its centers.
In 2018, the entry fees & ticket sales segment was the highest contributor to the global children entertainment centers market and is projected to remain dominant during the forecast period. However, the food & beverage segment is expected to witness highest growth, due to the increase in availability of different food options for kids as well as adults. Moreover, people are also preferring these entertainment centers as a location of choice for corporate parties and birthday parties for children as well as adults. This trend increases the revenue generation from the food & beverage segment.
Key Findings
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
2.1. CXO Perspective
Chapter 3: Market Overview
3.1. Market Definition and Scope
3.2. Key Findings
3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors
3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets
3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4. Key Player Positioning, 2018
3.5. Impact of Government Regulations on the Global Children Entertainment Centers Market
3.6. Market Dynamics
3.6.1. Drivers
3.6.1.1. Favorable Youth Demographics
3.6.1.2. Continuous Launch of New Entertainment Centers Supporting Family Activities, F&B Integration, and Participatory Play
3.6.1.3. Increase in Number of Malls
3.6.2. Restraints
3.6.2.1. Increase in Ticket Prices
3.6.2.2. Rise in Popularity of Home and Mobile Gaming
3.6.3. Opportunity
3.6.3.1. Surge in Investments in New Games and Attractions
Chapter 4: Children's Entertainment Centers Market, By Visitor Demographics
4.1. Overview
4.2. Families With Children (0-8)
4.3. Families With Children (9-12)
4.4. Teenagers (12-18)
4.5. Young Adults (18-24)
4.6. Adults (24+)
Chapter 5: Children's Entertainment Centers Market, By Facility Size
5.1. Overview
5.2. Up To 5,000 Sq. Ft.
5.3. 5,001 To 10,000 Sq. Ft.
5.4. 10,001 To 20,000 Sq. Ft.
5.5. 20,001 To 40,000 Sq. Ft.
5.6. 1 To 10 Acres
5.7. 11 To 30 Acres
5.8. Over 30 Acres
Chapter 6: Children's Entertainment Centers Market, By Revenue Source
6.1. Overview
6.2. Entry Fees & Ticket Sales
6.3. Food & Beverages
6.4. Merchandising
6.5. Advertisement
6.6. Others
Chapter 7: Children's Entertainment Centers Market, By Activity Area
7.1. Overview
7.2. Arcade Studios
7.3. Ar And Vr Gaming Zones
7.4. Physical Play Activities
7.5. Skill/Competition Games
7.6. Others
Chapter 8: Children's Entertainment Centers Market, By Region
8.1. Overview
8.2. North America
8.3. Europe
8.4. Asia-Pacific
8.5. LAMEA
Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape
9.1. Market Player Positioning, 2018
9.2. Top Winning Strategies
9.3. Competitive Dashboard
9.4. Key Developments
9.5. Case Studies
Chapter 10: Company Profiles
10.1. Cinergy Entertainment Group
10.2. CEC Entertainment, Inc.
10.3. Dave & Buster's, Inc.
10.4. Disney
10.5. Fun City (Landmark Leisure LLC)
10.6. Funriders
10.7. Kidzania
10.8. Lucky Strike Entertainment
10.9. Scene75 Entertainment Centers
10.10. Smaaash
