The first and only report of its kind, Future Contact Center Outlook, 2025-2040, presents a long-term 5- to 20-year vision for the AI-enabled contact center of the future and includes projections that layout the actions required for organizations to achieve the future state.



The report presents comprehensive and detailed predictions for contact centers, which are growing in importance. The 75 projections set forth in the report address almost every aspect of contact center activity and will also impact many other operating departments, as delivering an outstanding customer experience (CX) cost-effectively is a responsibility that must be shared across the enterprise.



New Thought Leadership from a Recognized Visionary in Contact Centers and Real-Time Analytics



Enterprises are looking to the future and are trying to ensure their viability in a rapidly changing world of technology and automation. The digital transformation taking place in many organizations throughout the world is changing the way business is conducted. Companies are making long-overdue improvements to their technology and pushing forward with innovative uses for automation throughout the enterprise.



The report focuses on three pillars of contact center technology: infrastructure, customer relationship management (CRM) and workforce optimization (WFO), as well as many of the systems and applications that fall into these categories. It also addresses the need for enterprises to improve productivity and explains how to better engage the workforce.



The target audience of the report are enterprise, CX and contact center leaders responsible for planning the future of the customer service/contact center department; this includes customer experience officers, contact center executives and management, chief operating officers, chief marketing officers, chief strategy officers, the head of digital transformation, the AI leadership, the head of automation, and other decision-makers. The report provides projections and guidance that will help these business leaders deliver on the promise of automation and innovation to achieve the vision of the contact center of the future.



The report includes:

The business argument that supports the need for the projected changes in contact centers

A review of the operating assumptions that underly the guidelines for the predictions in this report

Review of the current state of contact center technology and a 20-year vision for its future

Detailed projections that address the majority of systems and applications used in contact centers, and the actions that will enable companies to build an AI-enabled contact center of the future

Projections are broken down into four main sections: strategy, platform and architecture, artificial intelligence and analytics, and productivity; each projection includes a time frame and the probability that it will occur

An explanation of each of the four major technology sections, its impact on contact centers, and the factors that enterprises and vendors should take into consideration each innovation

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. AI and Contact Centers: The Vision



3. Operating Assumptions for the Projections



4. Contact Center and Customer Service Projections

4.1 Strategy Projections

4.1.1 Customer Experience

4.1.2 Digital Transformation

4.1.3 Workforce

4.2 Platform and Architecture

4.2.1 Technology

4.2.2 Cloud

4.2.3 Self-Service

4.2.4 Automation/RPA

4.2.5 Social Media

4.2.6 Recording

4.3 Artificial Intelligence and Analytics

4.3.1 AI

4.3.2 Predictive Analytics

4.3.3 Interaction Analytics

4.3.4 Customer Journey Analytics

4.3.5 Contact Center Performance Management

4.4 Productivity

4.4.1 Customer Relationship Management

4.4.2 Knowledge Management

4.4.3 Workforce Optimization

4.4.4 Quality Management

4.4.5 Workforce Management

4.4.6 Voice of the Customer/Surveying



5. Conclusion

