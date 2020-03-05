Dublin, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Technologies Enabling High Performance Diagnostic Device" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Technology Convergence Driving High-Performance Diagnostics

The healthcare industry is evidencing a significant paradigm shift with the advent of smart technologies associated with other fields of research that are remarkably empowering advanced diagnostics. When looking through innovations in the fields of nanotechnology, robotics, and three-dimensional (3D) (bio)printing, as well as, a myriad of advancements in information and communication (ICT) technologies, smart devices, and virtual reality approaches, the concept of high-performance diagnostics devices takes a broader meaning.



Adjacent Technologies Empowering Medical Devices Development

Adjacent technologies, such as nanotechnologies and advanced biosensors, are dramatically impacting the creation of new diagnostics devices. Smart implantable healthcare devices, intelligent sensors, autonomous pacemakers, retinal implants, and hearing aids are just a few examples of innovative, science-driven, high-performance medical diagnostics devices. This fact is as well true for advancements in medical equipment, including surgical tools, smart textiles, and monitoring dressings.



Advent of Novel Computing Assisted Medical Robots

Robotic science, including surgical robots and other computer-assisted electromechanical devices, are designed to be used in robotically-assisted surgeries, thus overcoming the limitations of open and invasive surgeries. Digital innovations allowing smart communications, connected health and data management, are driving medicine into the age of healthcare democratization, empowering at the same time, patients, physicians, caregivers, and hospitals, as never before.

