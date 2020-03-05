BURLINGTON, Mass., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance ® Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced Nuance Gatekeeper, its AI-based biometrics solution designed for the cloud, was recognized by the GSMA as the 2020 Global Mobile (GLOMO) Award winner for “Best Mobile Authentication and Security Solution” . The GLOMOs showcase those companies and individuals that are driving innovation in the rapidly evolving mobile industry.



The mobile channel is emerging as the first point of customer engagement for enterprises today, with mobile commerce poised to grow 68 percent by 2022 . While delivering more flexible experiences for consumers, this trend also opens the door to fraud. Most cybercrime is now on the mobile channel with more than 60 percent of online fraud accomplished through mobile platforms .

Nuance Gatekeeper halts fraud across digital and voice channels, authenticating individuals by the way they talk, text and type and flagging potential bad actors in as quick as half a second. Through advanced biometrics, Gatekeeper enhances the experience of the customer by providing a seamless way to authenticate while at the same time arming organizations with a flexible, continuously updated security solution that has saved more than $2 billion in fraud costs.

The “Best Mobile Authentication and Security Solution” GLOMO award recognizes the best use of technology to safeguard customers’ personal data and/or help network operators and service providers combat fraudulent access to networks. GLOMO Award judges commented on Nuance’s win noting, “frictionless user authentication makes for a strong value proposition, and the layering of different behavioral factors lends further confidence – this class of product will become pervasive.”

“We thank the GSMA for this recognition and I am extremely proud of the Nuance team in continuing to advance the state of the art in biometrics with Gatekeeper,” said Brett Beranek, General Manager and Vice President, Nuance Communications. “Fraud is a $4 trillion global problem and while the proliferation of digital channels drives convenience for customers, it can also open up massive vulnerabilities. With Gatekeeper our focus is to help organizations catalyze digital transformation while also modernizing their security approach to mitigate fraud.”

Nuance technology is being implemented by more than half of the world’s largest financial institutions today, and 8 of the 10 largest global telecommunications companies. Over 500 million consumers make more than 8 billion successful authentications yearly using Nuance biometrics.

Learn more about Gatekeeper – secure biometrics for the cloud – here .

For further information on GLOMO Awards winners please visit https://www.globalmobileawards.com/

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Information