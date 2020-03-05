PHILADELPHIA and SÃO PAULO, Brazil, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today that it has been selected by Casa dos Ventos to provide owner’s engineering and construction management services for the construction of two wind farms: Rio do Vento Phase 2 and Babilônia Sul.



“We consider ourselves privileged to be participating in these two ventures led by Casa dos Ventos,” says Hill Country Manager for Brazil Leonardas Mitrulis. “Our involvement in the owner’s engineering ventures will help to ensure that the projects’ deadlines, costs, and quality are carefully controlled according to the expectations of the client. In the pre-construction phase, beginning in the third quarter of 2020, we’ll manage the bidding process for civil and electromechanical packages. Then construction will begin in February 2021.”

Rio do Vento Phase 2 will be located in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, where Hill already supports Casa dos Ventos with another wind farm that is currently under construction. The total investment for Rio do Vento Phase 2 will be approximately US$600 million and it will have an installed capacity of about 500 MW. Casa dos Ventos will also build a collector substation of 34.5 kV/500 kV and 24 km of transmission lines. Operations at this wind farm are expected to begin in December 2022.

Babilônia Sul will be located in the municipalities of Morro do Chapéu and Várzea Nova in Bahia. This US$420 million wind farm will have an installed capacity of about 400 MW. Babilônia Sul will include a collector substation of 34.5 kV/230 kV and 31 km of transmission lines. Operations are expected to begin in June 2023.

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali says: “Our team in Brazil has been working on behalf of Casa dos Ventos since 2012 to assist them in the delivery of their wind farms. In addition to gaining valuable experience in this renewable energy sector, which is sure to continue growing in the future, our professionals have clearly demonstrated Hill’s value on such projects. In fact, there is no stronger testament to Hill’s value than the extension of a partnership with an existing client. We look forward to seeing these projects through completion, supporting our client’s goals, and maintaining our own rightful place as a major player in Brazil’s renewable energy sector.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in more than 50 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com .

Forward Looking Statements

