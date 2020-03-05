LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a Swiss-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that four new data presentations will be delivered at this year’s AAT-AD/PD™ Focus Meeting, taking place April 2‒5 in Vienna, from the Company’s broad neurodegenerative disease pipeline.

The four presentations will focus on advances in wholly-owned as well as partnered product programs. One presentation will showcase nonclinical data involved in the development of the anti-phospho Tau (anti-pTau) vaccine, ACI-35.030, currently in Phase 2 clinical testing. Two presentations will highlight our work to target TDP-43 proteinopathies including the mitigation of associated neuropathology using our therapeutic antibody candidate in an animal model of human disease and our efforts to develop the first in class candidate for molecular imaging of TDP-43 in humans. The final presentation will describe the discovery and characterization of an antibody that targets the spreading of alpha-synuclein in vitro and in vivo.

Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune SA, commented: “We are very much looking forward to demonstrating the depth of the AC Immune product pipeline to the scientific community at the upcoming AAT-AD/PD™ Focus Meeting. Following our Roadmap to Successful Therapies for Neurodegenerative Diseases , the programs highlighted demonstrate the strong progress we are making in our clinical development and early-stage research based on our proprietary SupraAntigen™ and Morphomer™ discovery platforms. It is clear Alzheimer’s disease has a high level of proteinopathies and co-pathologies involving alpha-synuclein or TDP-43, which could play important roles in neurodegenerative diseases, and as such are an important part of our research efforts.”

Scientific updates at the AAT-AD/PD™ Focus Meeting 2020, Vienna, Austria, April 2‒5, 2020

ACI-35.030 anti-pTau vaccine

Development of ACI-35.030, a second generation anti-phospho Tau vaccine, in clinical evaluation for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease

Date: April 2, 2020 | 6:15 – 6:35 pm CET

Location: Hall E

Presenter: Oral presentation by Marija Vukicevic

Morphomer™ TDP-43 imaging

Discovery and optimization of candidates for molecular imaging of TDP-43 proteinopathies

Date: April 3, 2020 | 9:41 – 9:47 am CET

Location: Hall M

Presenter: Short oral poster presentation by Tariq Afroz

Anti-TDP-43 antibody

Monoclonal antibody targeting TDP-43 mitigates associated neuropathology in mouse model of TDP-43 proteinopathy

Date: April 3, 2020 | 3:30 – 3:50 pm CET

Location: Hall F1

Presenter: Oral presentation by Tariq Afroz

Anti-alpha-synuclein antibody

Targeting spreading of pathological alpha-synuclein to treat Parkinson’s disease

Date: April 5, 2020 | 9:15 – 9:35 am CET

Location: Hall M

Presenter: Oral presentation by Elpida Tsika

About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is a Nasdaq-listed clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases. The Company utilizes two proprietary platforms, SupraAntigen™ and Morphomer™, to design, discover and develop small molecule and biological therapeutics as well as diagnostic products intended to diagnose, prevent and modify neurodegenerative diseases caused by misfolding proteins. The Company's pipeline features nine therapeutic and three diagnostic product candidates, with six currently in clinical trials. It has collaborations with major pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, Eli Lilly and Company and Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

For further information, please contact:

Head of Investor Relations

Joshua Drumm

AC Immune

Phone: +1 917 809 0814

Email: joshua.drumm@acimmune.com US Media

Katie Gallagher

LaVoieHealthScience

Phone: +1 617 792 3937

Email: kgallagher@lavoiehealthscience.com

Global Head of Communications

Judith Moore

AC Immune

Phone: +41 79 826 63 82

Email: judith.moore@acimmune.com European Investors & Media

Chris Maggos

LifeSci Advisors

Phone: +41 79 367 6254

Email: chris@lifesciadvisors.com

Forward looking statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or AC Immune’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue,” and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described under the captions “Item 3. Key Information – Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in AC Immune’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AC Immune does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.