Helsinki, Finland, March 5, 2020 at 2.00 pm - QPR has signed an agreement to deliver QPR ProcessAnalyzer software to a Global Vehicle Technology Solutions Provider

The customer will focus on process monitoring and process improvement, namely, increasing the visibility of financial processes such as Purchase-to-Pay and Order-to-Cash processes. The primary aim is to use process mining to reduce process exceptions and deviations, increase process visibility, and decrease working capital.

To reach these objectives, the customer needs accurate process insights provided by process mining. The QPR ProcessAnalyzer Connectors will allow them to create automatic business process models based on a variety of data sources. The customer will use QPR ProcessAnalyzer to analyze the insights drawn from the different data sources - for instance, to understand the root causes for inefficiencies and key bottlenecks. As a result, the customer will be able to take the necessary actions to optimize their financial processes.

QPR ProcessAnalyzer was selected because of its enterprise-grade functionalities, powerful analytics abilities and advanced dashboarding capabilities combined with its clear user interface.

“We are thrilled to work together with this highly innovative supplier of advanced technologies for vehicles and helping them to utilize process mining in their mission to improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of vehicles worldwide. They have shown great enthusiasm towards process mining and I am confident in their ability to achieve exceptional results with the help of QPR ProcessAnalyzer.”, says SVP Matti Erkheikki who manages the process mining business at QPR Software.

