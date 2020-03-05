SAN JOSE, Calif., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamanti, creators of the first bare-metal hyperconverged platform for Kubernetes and containers, today announced the appointment of Jony Hartono as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Jenny Fong as Vice President of Marketing. Each will report directly to Diamanti CEO Tom Barton.



“As our company growth accelerates, it’s critical that we attract skilled veteran leaders to our executive team in key disciplines like finance and marketing,” Barton said. “Jony brings a track record of demonstrated financial success with public and private technology companies while Jenny is almost a perfect match for our marketing goals given her deep roots in containers and virtualization at leading roles with Docker and VMware.”

Hartono and Fong join the Diamanti executive team following the recent appointments of Christina Monzon-Le as Vice President, People, Chris Noordyke as VP Business Development and Alliances, Andy Wild as Chief Revenue Officer and Bill Cordero, Vice President Worldwide Channel Sales. As 2019 ended, Diamanti also announced the successful closing of its Series C financing, an overall doubling of its full-time staff and the addition of new lighthouse customers and strategic partners such as Networld in Japan.

Hartono joins Diamanti from Instart, an application delivery and security startup backed by Andreessen Horowitz, STTelemedia and Tenaya where he served as CFO. Prior to that he served as CFO at enterprise SaaS startup Capriza. Previously Hartono held senior finance and corporate development roles with MobileIron, Rackable Systems/SGI and Atrica. He holds an MBA from Indiana University.

Fong comes to Diamanti from Mirantis following its recent acquisition of Docker, where she served as Senior Director of Product Marketing. Prior to that, Fong was Director, Product & Technical Marketing, at VMware. She started her career as Applications Engineering Manager at Cypress Semiconductor. She holds an MBA from Northwestern University - Kellogg School of Management.

About Diamanti

Diamanti delivers the industry’s only purpose-built, fully integrated enterprise Kubernetes platform, spanning on-premises and public cloud environments. It gives infrastructure architects, IT operations, and application owners the performance, simplicity, security, and enterprise features they need to get cloud-native applications to market fast. Diamanti provides the lowest total cost of ownership to enterprise customers for their most demanding applications. Based in San Jose, California, Diamanti is backed by venture investors ClearSky, CRV, Engineering Capital, Goldman Sachs, GSR Ventures, Northgate Capital, Threshold Ventures (formerly DFJ Venture), and Translink Capital. For more information visit www.diamanti.com or follow @DiamantiCom.

Editorial Contact

Lonn Johnston for Diamanti

+1 650.219.7764

lonn@flak42.com