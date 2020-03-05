ORLANDO, Fla., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource , a leading provider of benefits software, announced that Standard Insurance Company ( The Standard ) will join PlanSource Boost, a program created to enhance the benefits experience through optimized benefits shopping, simplified billing, preferred pricing and integrations that provide a real-time customer experience.



“We’re excited to expand our long-standing partnership with PlanSource,” said Dayna Kirk, assistant vice president of Voluntary at The Standard. “This partnership allows us to make the connection between our brokers and clients more seamless — enabling an improved customer experience.”

The Standard, a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals, has had a formal partnership with PlanSource since 2009 and is committed to providing an outstanding customer experience. This expanded, multi-year partnership comes at a time when employers are competing for talent in an increasingly tight labor market and employer-provided benefits can play a significant role in attracting and retaining top talent.

The Boost program was designed to drive game-changing ease, convenience and familiarity for employees and HR teams using the PlanSource benefits technology platform. When employers purchase one or more products from The Standard, they receive:

Preferred pricing – A simple, discounted price for the PlanSource benefits technology platform.

– A simple, discounted price for the PlanSource benefits technology platform. An optimized employee experience – access to consumer marketing experts, educational materials, tips and best practices to help guide employees to the right benefits.

– access to consumer marketing experts, educational materials, tips and best practices to help guide employees to the right benefits. Simple consolidated billing and payment – PlanSource provides self-billing services for the products offered from Boost carriers, saving HR teams time by eliminating the need to reconcile bills.

– PlanSource provides self-billing services for the products offered from Boost carriers, saving HR teams time by eliminating the need to reconcile bills. Industry-leading integrations – PlanSource and The Standard will be rolling out state-of-the-art integrations that improve the experience for both employees and HR teams. Examples include integrations to automate the configuration of benefit plans, streamline Evidence of Insurability and enrollment transactions and easy access to The Standard’s member portals.

“We are thrilled to be working more closely with The Standard to reduce the complexity of delivering, managing and shopping for benefits,” said Bradley Taylor, executive vice president, Strategic Partnerships at PlanSource. “Our industry is ripe for innovation, and together with forward-thinking companies like The Standard, we aim to lead the charge and build a better benefits experience.”

About The Standard

The Standard is a family of businesses dedicated to helping customers achieve financial well-being and peace of mind. In business since 1906, we are a leading provider of financial products and services for groups and individuals. Our products include group and individual disability insurance, group life, dental and vision insurance, voluntary (employee-paid) benefits, absence management services, and retirement plans and annuities for employers and individuals. For more information about The Standard, visit www.standard.com or follow us on Facebook , Twitter or LinkedIn .

The Standard is the marketing name for StanCorp Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries: Standard Insurance Company, The Standard Life Insurance Company of New York, Standard Retirement Services, Inc., StanCorp Mortgage Investors, LLC, StanCorp Investment Advisers, Inc., StanCorp Real Estate, LLC, and StanCorp Equities, Inc.

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company driven to create a better benefits experience for employers and their employees. More than 5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides flexible and intuitive software and services for benefits administration. By combining industry-leading software and a full suite of professional services, PlanSource provides companies of all sizes with a complete solution for benefits shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and administration. Learn more at www.plansource.com.

PlanSource is a registered trademark of PlanSource, Inc., and PlanSource owns other registered and unregistered trademarks. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.