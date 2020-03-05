Press release 2020-03-05
In September 2019 ArcAroma delivered one juiceCEPT® unit to Kiviks Musteri in Sweden, guaranteeing an increase of apple juice yield by at least 4.0% during the season. By the end of the season in January 2020, the actual yield increase reached 4.8%.
The result was verified by having the juiceCEPT® in operation every other production day throughout the season. The yield without juiceCEPT® treatment was then compared with the days the unit was in operation. Additional methods of proving that juiceCEPT® will boost juice production were used to support the result, for instance by measuring the amount of dry matter content. Given the same dry matter content in fruit before extraction, the dry matter content in extraction residue was 3 percent points higher when applying treatment with juiceCEPT®, thereby indicating improved extraction efficiency.
Furthermore, a number of potential processing improvements were identified during the production season at Kiviks Musteri which, according to ArcAroma´s assessment, is likely to result in additional efficiency in the juiceCEPT® treatment by at least 20%.
For more information, please contact:
Johan Möllerström, CEO
(+46) 768 – 86 81 78
johan.mollerstrom@arcaroma.com
About ArcAroma AB (publ)
ArcAroma has developed a way to control and apply electrical pulses to optimize a variety of biological processes. The CEPT® platform, which is a generator combined with treatment chamber, uses the technology of Food Extraction, Extended Shelf Life, Sewage Sludge Treatment and Biogas production. The platform uses short-term high-voltage pulses (PEF) that blow the cell membrane and kill unwanted microorganisms. Increased grade of olive oil extraction with improved quality, increased grade of juice extraction with improved quality, extended shelf life of cold pressed fresh juices, biogas production and the introduction of new raw materials that can´t be used today are in focus. Founded in 2008, the company is based in Lund, with offices in Athens, Milan & Shanghai, and has received various awards and support from, among others, Vinnova and the Swedish Energy Agency. ArcAroma's shares are listed on NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. Erik Penser Bank is Certified Adviser and is available at 08-463 80 00 or certifiedadviser@penser.se. www.arcaroma.com
ArcAroma AB
Lund, SWEDEN