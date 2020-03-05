Press release 2020-03-05

In September 2019 ArcAroma delivered one juiceCEPT® unit to Kiviks Musteri in Sweden, guaranteeing an increase of apple juice yield by at least 4.0% during the season. By the end of the season in January 2020, the actual yield increase reached 4.8%.



The result was verified by having the juiceCEPT® in operation every other production day throughout the season. The yield without juiceCEPT® treatment was then compared with the days the unit was in operation. Additional methods of proving that juiceCEPT® will boost juice production were used to support the result, for instance by measuring the amount of dry matter content. Given the same dry matter content in fruit before extraction, the dry matter content in extraction residue was 3 percent points higher when applying treatment with juiceCEPT®, thereby indicating improved extraction efficiency.

Furthermore, a number of potential processing improvements were identified during the production season at Kiviks Musteri which, according to ArcAroma´s assessment, is likely to result in additional efficiency in the juiceCEPT® treatment by at least 20%.

