Dublin, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesian Diabetes Devices Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides an in-depth view for each of the 4 segments of SMBG and POCT, CGM, insulin pens and insulin pumps, with drivers, restraints, market revenue forecasts, average selling prices of products and consumables, market shares of the top players, their market strategies, and route to market.
In addition, it provides a country-level overview of public health policies for diabetics, reimbursement and regulatory insights, as well as distribution insights with key distributors highlighted, and also growth opportunities for the diabetes market in the country.
Market Insights
Diabetes is a growing concern, with more than 425 million people suffering the world over. Indonesia is no exception. It has a high prevalence, of about 7% or an estimated 10.48 million diabetics in the country in 2018. Unfortunately, only about 26% of this population is actually diagnosed, meaning over two-thirds of those diabetics are diagnosed only at later stages, often after complications arise; complications which decrease quality of life and also increases the cost of care.
Indonesia being predominantly uninsured or not offering coverage for diabetes management devices also means that glucose levels tend to be irregularly monitored. This results in even the diagnosed population developing health complications due to the condition. The potential for the market in Indonesia and Asia-Pacific countries in general is huge but is hampered by access and affordability issues. For any company to target these markets, it is crucial to understand the current competitive landscape, reimbursement and regulatory policies, and also the distribution structure of the market to best understand their opportunity and go-to-market strategy.
There are four types of medical devices that are crucial for diabetics: self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG) and the professional point-of-care testing (POCT); continuous glucose monitoring (CGM); insulin pens; and insulin pumps. Broadly, these can be classified under monitoring (SMBG, POCT and CGM), and management (insulin pens and insulin pumps).
Most of the Asia-Pacific region see these devices being imported, provided by mostly the multinational majors of diabetes, and in case of SMBG products, even some low-cost devices from China & Taiwan. Some of the major names in the space for SMBG and POCT testing are Roche, Abbott, LifeScan and Ascensia Diabetes Care. In the case of CGM, Medtronic dominates the Asia-Pacific region, with the global majors of Dexcom and Abbott not having ventured into this region, as yet.
The insulin pen segment is dominated by pharmaceutical companies: Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, and Eli Lilly. Some other players may also be present, depending on the country in question (for e.g., Biocon from India). Insulin Pumps segment too is dominated by Medtronic, though the South Korean manufacturer SOOIL Development is present in some countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Medtronic also supplies basic and/or advanced versions of its pumps, depending on the country in question. Other western players such as Insulet have not entered this market yet.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Total Diabetes Devices Market Analysis
3. SMBG and POCT
4. Continuous Glucose Monitoring
5. Insulin Pens
6. Insulin Pumps
7. Regulatory and Insurance Trends
8. Distribution Analysis
9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
10. The Last Word
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zgr2lc
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: