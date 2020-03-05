Dublin, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesian Diabetes Devices Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides an in-depth view for each of the 4 segments of SMBG and POCT, CGM, insulin pens and insulin pumps, with drivers, restraints, market revenue forecasts, average selling prices of products and consumables, market shares of the top players, their market strategies, and route to market.

In addition, it provides a country-level overview of public health policies for diabetics, reimbursement and regulatory insights, as well as distribution insights with key distributors highlighted, and also growth opportunities for the diabetes market in the country.

Market Insights

Diabetes is a growing concern, with more than 425 million people suffering the world over. Indonesia is no exception. It has a high prevalence, of about 7% or an estimated 10.48 million diabetics in the country in 2018. Unfortunately, only about 26% of this population is actually diagnosed, meaning over two-thirds of those diabetics are diagnosed only at later stages, often after complications arise; complications which decrease quality of life and also increases the cost of care.

Indonesia being predominantly uninsured or not offering coverage for diabetes management devices also means that glucose levels tend to be irregularly monitored. This results in even the diagnosed population developing health complications due to the condition. The potential for the market in Indonesia and Asia-Pacific countries in general is huge but is hampered by access and affordability issues. For any company to target these markets, it is crucial to understand the current competitive landscape, reimbursement and regulatory policies, and also the distribution structure of the market to best understand their opportunity and go-to-market strategy.

There are four types of medical devices that are crucial for diabetics: self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG) and the professional point-of-care testing (POCT); continuous glucose monitoring (CGM); insulin pens; and insulin pumps. Broadly, these can be classified under monitoring (SMBG, POCT and CGM), and management (insulin pens and insulin pumps).

Most of the Asia-Pacific region see these devices being imported, provided by mostly the multinational majors of diabetes, and in case of SMBG products, even some low-cost devices from China & Taiwan. Some of the major names in the space for SMBG and POCT testing are Roche, Abbott, LifeScan and Ascensia Diabetes Care. In the case of CGM, Medtronic dominates the Asia-Pacific region, with the global majors of Dexcom and Abbott not having ventured into this region, as yet.

The insulin pen segment is dominated by pharmaceutical companies: Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, and Eli Lilly. Some other players may also be present, depending on the country in question (for e.g., Biocon from India). Insulin Pumps segment too is dominated by Medtronic, though the South Korean manufacturer SOOIL Development is present in some countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Medtronic also supplies basic and/or advanced versions of its pumps, depending on the country in question. Other western players such as Insulet have not entered this market yet.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

  • Key Findings
  • Diabetes Prevalence and Diagnosis Trends
  • Diabetes Devices Market Participants
  • Indonesia Glucose Monitoring and Diabetes Management
  • Distribution Insights - Indonesia
  • Market Definitions
  • Scope and Segmentation

2. Total Diabetes Devices Market Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast by Device Type
  • Revenue Forecast Discussion

3. SMBG and POCT

  • Market Drivers
  • Market Restraints
  • Revenue Forecast by Device Type
  • Revenue Forecast Discussion
  • Revenue Forecast by Application
  • Revenue Forecast Discussion
  • Personal SMBG Devices Market Share
  • Professional SMBG Devices Market Share
  • SMBG Devices Market Participant Strategy
  • POCT Devices Market Participant Strategy
  • SMBG Route-to-Market Analysis

4. Continuous Glucose Monitoring

  • CGM Segment Background

5. Insulin Pens

  • Market Drivers
  • Market Restraints
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast Discussion
  • Market Share
  • Market Participant Strategy
  • Route-to-Market Analysis

6. Insulin Pumps

  • Market Drivers
  • Market Restraints
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast Discussion
  • Market Share
  • Insulin Pump Market Participant Strategy
  • Insulin Pumps Route-to-Market Analysis

7. Regulatory and Insurance Trends

  • Country Policies for Diabetes
  • Diabetes Device Regulatory Insights
  • Reimbursement and Insurance Insights

8. Distribution Analysis

  • Route to Market
  • Key Distributors

9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Unlocking Untapped Potential
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Improving Market Adoption
  • Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

10. The Last Word

  • 3 Big Predictions

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott
  • Ascensia Diabetes Care
  • Biocon
  • Dexcom
  • Eli Lilly
  • GlucoDr
  • LifeScan
  • Medtronic
  • Novo Nordisk
  • Roche
  • Sanofi
  • SOOIL Development
  • Terumo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zgr2lc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900