With stiff competition in the telecommunications space, along with eroding margins due to the presence of Over-the-Top (OTT) participants providing communication services, operators have been looking for additional revenue streams to boost both their top line and bottom line. Realizing this, the study documents the activities undertaken by operators in the region in terms of 5G.



The study contains updates on 5G standards as well as the frequency and spectrum allocation differences among operators in different regions. As compared to 4G, operators have found that the mmWave spectrum for 5G offers much higher bandwidth than typical mid-band spectrum (1 to 6GHz). The additional features of 5G such as ultra-reliable, low-latency communications (URLLC) give operators the opportunity to offer new services to both enterprises and consumers.



The study also contains research on the progress of 5G implementation of major participants in the region. This research has found that countries such as South Korea, Japan, and China are leading APAC in terms of 5G research and development, and most operators are looking for additional revenue streams that 5G can introduce. Among operators in APAC, the most popular use cases are on autonomous driving and augmented and virtual reality, both of which rely on the lower latency and higher bandwidth that 5G offers. It is expected that with 5G, B2B services will form the majority of additional services that operators introduce in the industry.



The time frame is from 2018 to 2025, of which the forecast period is from 2019 to 2025.



This study is based on primary interviews of mobile network operators and vendors in combination with extensive secondary research. It covers APAC trends compared against the global benchmarks of the US and the UK. Countries covered include South Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam.



Key Issues Addressed

What are updates on 5G standardization, frequency, and spectrum allocation as well as trials?

When will 5G be available for rollout, and what is the optimum timing for 5G?

How big will the market be for 5G?

What are the more viable use cases for 5G? What are the prospects for business models and monetization of these use cases?

Why should mobile operators implement 5G, and what is the best approach to deploying 5G?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Key Findings

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Overview - Total 5G Market

5G - Market Definitions

5G - What Is 5G?

5G - Standardization Updates

5G - Frequency and Spectrum Updates

5G - Trials Updates

5G - Timeline Updates

Forecasts and Trends - Total 5G Market

Forecast Assumptions

5G Service Revenue Forecast by Service

5G Service Revenue Forecast by Service - Discussion

5G Use Cases

A Snapshot

Enhanced Use Cases Driven by 5G

5G Use Case - AI and Big Data

5G Use Case - Gaming

5G Use Case - IoT

5G Use Case - AR and VR

5G Use Case - Drones

5G Use Case - eMBB

Country Analysis

Summary of Trends in Developed Countries

Summary of Trends in Developing Countries

Country Analysis - UK

Developed Nations - UK Analysis

Developed Nations - UK 5G Market Activity

Developed Nations - UK 5G Market Analysis Discussion

5G Use Case - UK

Country Analysis - US



Country Analysis - South Korea



Country Analysis - Japan



Country Analysis - Australia



Country Analysis - Singapore



Country Analysis - New Zealand



Country Analysis - China



Country Analysis - India



Country Analysis - Malaysia



Country Analysis - Indonesia



Country Analysis - Philippines



Country Analysis - Thailand



Country Analysis - Vietnam



Case for 5G in APAC

The Future Is Full of New Possibilities and Opportunities with 5G

Impact of 5G on Countries, Industries, Businesses, and Consumers in APAC

Mobile Operator 5G Readiness Survey

2018 Key Mobile Services Market Trends

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - AI

Growth Opportunity 2 - Cloud Computing

Growth Opportunity 3 - Cybersecurity

Growth Opportunity 4 - Vertical-specific Solutions

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Major Growth Opportunities for IoT in 5G

The Last Word

The Last Word - Conclusion and Recommendations

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Companies Mentioned



2degrees

3 UK

AIS

AT&T

Airtel

BSNL

Bharti Airtel

Celcom

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

DTAC

Dialog

EE

Ericsson

Globe

Huawei

Hutchinson Telecom

Indosat Ooredoo

KDDI

KT

LG U+

M1

Maxis

MobiFone

NTT DoCoMo

Nokia and ZTE

O2

Optus

PLDT Smart

Reliance Jio

SK Telecom

Singtel

Smart

Softbank

Spark

Sprint

StarHub

T-Mobile

Telkomsel

Telstra

TrueMoveH

Verizon

Viettel

Vinaphone

Vodafone

XL Axiata

