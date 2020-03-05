Dublin, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G in Asia-Pacific, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With stiff competition in the telecommunications space, along with eroding margins due to the presence of Over-the-Top (OTT) participants providing communication services, operators have been looking for additional revenue streams to boost both their top line and bottom line. Realizing this, the study documents the activities undertaken by operators in the region in terms of 5G.

The study contains updates on 5G standards as well as the frequency and spectrum allocation differences among operators in different regions. As compared to 4G, operators have found that the mmWave spectrum for 5G offers much higher bandwidth than typical mid-band spectrum (1 to 6GHz). The additional features of 5G such as ultra-reliable, low-latency communications (URLLC) give operators the opportunity to offer new services to both enterprises and consumers.

The study also contains research on the progress of 5G implementation of major participants in the region. This research has found that countries such as South Korea, Japan, and China are leading APAC in terms of 5G research and development, and most operators are looking for additional revenue streams that 5G can introduce. Among operators in APAC, the most popular use cases are on autonomous driving and augmented and virtual reality, both of which rely on the lower latency and higher bandwidth that 5G offers. It is expected that with 5G, B2B services will form the majority of additional services that operators introduce in the industry.

The time frame is from 2018 to 2025, of which the forecast period is from 2019 to 2025.

This study is based on primary interviews of mobile network operators and vendors in combination with extensive secondary research. It covers APAC trends compared against the global benchmarks of the US and the UK. Countries covered include South Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

Key Issues Addressed

  • What are updates on 5G standardization, frequency, and spectrum allocation as well as trials?
  • When will 5G be available for rollout, and what is the optimum timing for 5G?
  • How big will the market be for 5G?
  • What are the more viable use cases for 5G? What are the prospects for business models and monetization of these use cases?
  • Why should mobile operators implement 5G, and what is the best approach to deploying 5G?

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

  • Key Findings
  • Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Overview - Total 5G Market

  • 5G - Market Definitions
  • 5G - What Is 5G?
  • 5G - Standardization Updates
  • 5G - Frequency and Spectrum Updates
  • 5G - Trials Updates
  • 5G - Timeline Updates

Forecasts and Trends - Total 5G Market

  • Forecast Assumptions
  • 5G Service Revenue Forecast by Service
  • 5G Service Revenue Forecast by Service - Discussion

5G Use Cases

  • A Snapshot
  • Enhanced Use Cases Driven by 5G
  • 5G Use Case - AI and Big Data
  • 5G Use Case - Gaming
  • 5G Use Case - IoT
  • 5G Use Case - AR and VR
  • 5G Use Case - Drones
  • 5G Use Case - eMBB

Country Analysis

  • Summary of Trends in Developed Countries
  • Summary of Trends in Developing Countries

Country Analysis - UK

  • Developed Nations - UK Analysis
  • Developed Nations - UK 5G Market Activity
  • Developed Nations - UK 5G Market Analysis Discussion
  • 5G Use Case - UK

Country Analysis - US

Country Analysis - South Korea

Country Analysis - Japan

Country Analysis - Australia

Country Analysis - Singapore

Country Analysis - New Zealand

Country Analysis - China

Country Analysis - India

Country Analysis - Malaysia

Country Analysis - Indonesia

Country Analysis - Philippines

Country Analysis - Thailand

Country Analysis - Vietnam

Case for 5G in APAC

  • The Future Is Full of New Possibilities and Opportunities with 5G
  • Impact of 5G on Countries, Industries, Businesses, and Consumers in APAC

Mobile Operator 5G Readiness Survey

  • 2018 Key Mobile Services Market Trends

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - AI
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Cloud Computing
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Cybersecurity
  • Growth Opportunity 4 - Vertical-specific Solutions
  • Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
  • Major Growth Opportunities for IoT in 5G

The Last Word

  • The Last Word - Conclusion and Recommendations
  • The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

