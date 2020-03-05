VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CSE: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a Company focused on revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare, is pleased to announce that, in connection with CloudMD’s recent name change, its ticker symbol on the OTCQB has changed from "PHGRF " to "DOCRF" effective today.



No action is needed from the Company's current shareholders relative to the ticker symbol change.

For more information on CloudMD visit www.cloudMD.ca .

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing patients access to all points of their care from their phone, tablet or desktop computer. The company offers SAAS based health technology solutions to medical clinics across Canada and has developed proprietary technology that delivers quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD currently has a combined ecosystem of 315 clinics, over 3000 licensed practitioners and almost 3 million registered patients.

