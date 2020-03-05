Dublin, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Market Growth Opportunities in India, Forecast to 2024" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The political scenario of India is likely to remain stable and makes it an attractive destination for investments.

This report analyzes the political and economic scenario in the country and its impact on both domestic and foreign investments. It also examines the social and technological trends along with legal and environmental factors, which surround the business environment. The report provides in-depth analysis of these factors to help take key strategic business and investment decisions in India.



The report presents a comprehensive understanding of the past, present, and future economic scenario of India. It is estimated that the country will have one of the highest populations in the world; the resulting rising middle-class population and increasing spending power will positively influence domestic demand. The report explores specific industries that have significant growth and investment opportunity, such as the healthcare sector, ICT, infrastructure sector, and automobile industry.



The government has planned to make India reach revenue of $5 trillion by 2024 for which it has developed initiatives, such as Digital India 2020 to improve the national ICT infrastructure, and the new automatic 100% FDI allowance in various sectors. There has also been increasing concerns towards pollution. The report discusses various initiatives that the government has undertaken to tackle environment issues, which may impact many industries and the automobile industry in particular.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the current political and economic scenario in India?

How will existing internal conflict, in particular, the Jammu-Kashmir issue, impact the business environment in India?

What are the initiatives undertaken to make technological advancements in India?

What are the government initiatives that support growth in investments within the country? What are the plans and policies devised by the government to improve the ease of doing business in India?

What is the trend of key macro-economic variables that will impact investment decisions in India?

What is the current legal and environmental scenario in India? How will it impact various industries?

Which are the industries that the government is primarily focusing on and how is it promoting them? What are the emerging trends and forecasts for these industries?

What are potential sectors of key growth opportunities in the next 5 years?

Conclusion



The report also underlines the growth opportunities within different sectors and suggests key calls-to-action for investors. It specifically discusses the current status of these industries and lists factors contributing to the prospective growth in these sectors. Furthermore, it explores the regulatory provisions and laws implemented by the government related to the industry, and resulting opportunities that businesses can use to establish themselves in the Indian market.

Key Topics Covered



Political Overview

Political Framework and Regime

Key Political Trends

Key Foreign Relations

Economic Overview

Economic Overview and Forecast

Economic Growth Determinants

Economic Policies - Fiscal Health

Economic Policies - Fiscal Policy

Economic Policies - Monetary Policy

Investment Trends and Opportunities

Social Overview

Demographic and Social Trends

Technological Overview

Technological Profile

Legal Overview

Legal Profile

Environmental Overview

Industry Analysis - Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Industry

ICT Industry Overview

eCommerce Industry Overview

eCommerce Growth Prospects

Automotive Industry

Automobile Industry Overview

Automobile Industry Growth Prospect

Infrastructure Industry

Healthcare Industry Overview

Future in Infrastructure Industry

Healthcare Industry

Healthcare Industry Overview

Healthcare Industry Outlook and Opportunities

Pharmaceutical Industry

Growth Opportunities



Conclusion

Key Takeaways

