The political scenario of India is likely to remain stable and makes it an attractive destination for investments.
This report analyzes the political and economic scenario in the country and its impact on both domestic and foreign investments. It also examines the social and technological trends along with legal and environmental factors, which surround the business environment. The report provides in-depth analysis of these factors to help take key strategic business and investment decisions in India.
The report presents a comprehensive understanding of the past, present, and future economic scenario of India. It is estimated that the country will have one of the highest populations in the world; the resulting rising middle-class population and increasing spending power will positively influence domestic demand. The report explores specific industries that have significant growth and investment opportunity, such as the healthcare sector, ICT, infrastructure sector, and automobile industry.
The government has planned to make India reach revenue of $5 trillion by 2024 for which it has developed initiatives, such as Digital India 2020 to improve the national ICT infrastructure, and the new automatic 100% FDI allowance in various sectors. There has also been increasing concerns towards pollution. The report discusses various initiatives that the government has undertaken to tackle environment issues, which may impact many industries and the automobile industry in particular.
Key Issues Addressed
Conclusion
The report also underlines the growth opportunities within different sectors and suggests key calls-to-action for investors. It specifically discusses the current status of these industries and lists factors contributing to the prospective growth in these sectors. Furthermore, it explores the regulatory provisions and laws implemented by the government related to the industry, and resulting opportunities that businesses can use to establish themselves in the Indian market.
Key Topics Covered
Political Overview
Economic Overview
Social Overview
Technological Overview
Legal Overview
Environmental Overview
Automotive Industry
Infrastructure Industry
Healthcare Industry
Growth Opportunities
Conclusion
