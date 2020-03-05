Dublin, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Internet of Things Market, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The APAC Internet of Things (IoT) market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.3% between 2018 and 2025 to reach a size of $424.2 billion by the end of the forecast period.

This study has sized the spending across the entire IoT value chain comprising chips, modules and sensing, connectivity, enablement platform, system integration and applications.

As industry participants attempt to ascend the value chain by seeking growth opportunities in system integration, application enablement platforms and applications, they are increasingly turning to advanced capabilities like AI at the edge and Blockchain-based data trading as competitive differentiators. Companies have continued to deepen cross-vertical collaborations and partnerships, a phenomenon that was first identified in the previous edition of this report.

Indeed, ecosystem-based selling is emerging as the most sought out form of a Go-to-Market (GTM) strategy by players in this space. Governments in the region are ramping up the deployment of large-scale smart city projects by investing in IoT infrastructure, platforms, and applications.



In the private sector, certain industries remain critical in driving the adoption of IoT, particularly transportation & logistics, manufacturing and utility verticals. However, over the past 12 months, we have observed sustained interest in IoT in verticals thought to be niche - including agriculture and retail. While IoT deployments in these verticals are still at an early stage, we predict that they will emerge as key drivers for IoT adoption as a result of acute and growing manpower shortages.



The growing popularity of cloud computing has also been beneficial to IoT adoption as many cloud IaaS providers have developed powerful IoT functionalities to their core offerings. With the cost of cloud computing falling by at least 50% per year, the cost of cloud-hosted IoT solutions has also dropped, opening the door for smaller enterprises to consider IoT solutions.



In conclusion, while we have noted that most decision-makers have come to terms with the notion that leveraging on the exponential increase in data is the way forward to gain a competitive edge for some time now, this year, the APAC IoT market has seen a reduction in costs, a proliferation of vendors, an expansion in-network coverage, and the introduction of advanced capabilities - all of which are prompting more companies to take the first step in adopting IoT solutions to avoid being overtaken by their competition.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Market Overview

Scope of the Study

Geographic Focus

Research Methodology

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. IoT Market Definition

Definition of IoT

IoT Industry Value Chain

Overall IoT Market Segmentation

Enterprise IoT Market Segmentation

Private Sector IoT Market by Verticals - Sub-segment Coverage

IoT Market Segmentation by Verticals - Typical Use Cases

4. Key Market Trends, Drivers and Restraints

Market Trend - An Edge over the Cloud

Market Trend - AI Capabilities Closer to the End Device

Market Trend - Cities' Intensifying Quest for Street Smarts

Market Trend - End-to-End Solutions Fuel Collaborations

Market Trend - Betting the Farm on Agri-IoT

Market Trend - An IoT Link in the Blockchain

Market Drivers for IoT Adoption in APAC

Market Restraints for IoT Adoption in APAC

5. IoT Market Landscape in APAC

Spending Forecasts

Spending Forecast by Verticals

Percent Spending by Verticals

Percent Spending Forecast by Verticals

Percent Spending by Country

Percent Spending Forecast by Country

Percent Spending by ASEAN Country

IoT Connections in APAC

IoT Solution Provider and Vendor Breakdown by Revenue

The IoT Business Model Ladder for CSPs

Revenue Forecast - CSP

Key Verticals and Their Main Use Cases

IoT Market Forecast Discussion

6. APAC IoT Market - Country Analysis

(IoT Market and Noteworthy Partnerships)



Singapore

Japan

Malaysia

Thailand

Australia

China

Vietnam

Indonesia

7. Companies to Watch Out For

Companies to Watch Out For - Singtel (Singapore)

Companies to Watch Out For - Telkom Indonesia (Indonesia)

Companies to Watch Out For - NTT Communications (Japan)

Companies to Watch Out For - Cisco Systems (United States)

Companies to Watch Out For - Orange Business Services (Australia)

Companies to Watch Out For (Start-ups) - eFishery (Indonesia)

Companies to Watch Out For (Start-ups) - Graphcore (UK)

Companies to Watch Out For (Start-ups) - Myriota (Australia)

Companies to Watch Out For - Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch)

8. Predominant IoT Use Cases in APAC

Case Study 1 - Huawei Smart Meters (Smart Meters)

Case Study 2 - Cisco Kinetic (Smart Cities)

Case Study 3 - Bosch Connected Elevators (Smart Buildings)

9. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Agri-IoT

Growth Opportunity 2 - Retailing

Growth Opportunity 3 - Smart City Programs

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

10. Conclusion

Conclusion and Summary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nucu0q

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900