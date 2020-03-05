Dublin, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Osteoporosis Therapeutics - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Osteoporosis Therapeutics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3%.



Bisphosphonates, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.9 Billion by the year 2025, Bisphosphonates will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$153.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$193.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Bisphosphonates will reach a market size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$229.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude to Osteoporosis

Select Approved Drugs for Treatment of Osteoporosis

Growing Geriatric Population and Rising Incidence of Osteoporosis Drive the Global Osteoporosis Market

Developed Regions Dominate the Global Market, Developing to Witness Fastest Growth

Global Competitor Drug Sales

Sales of Leading Osteoporosis Therapeutics: 2018

Bisphosphonates - The Largest Category of Drugs for Treating Osteoporosis

Select Recent Osteoporosis Drug Approvals

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Incidence of Osteoporosis Augurs Well for Osteoporosis Therapeutics

Global Osteoporosis Prevalence by Country/Region (2012 & 2022P): Number of People with Osteoporosis in Millions for US, EU, Japan, China and India

% of Women Affected by Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis - Factsheet

Osteoporosis in Men

Rising Geriatric Population and the Associated Bone Health Issues to Drive Market Gains

Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2025

Rising Prevalence of Osteoporosis in Post-menopausal Women Propels Market Growth

Changing Lifestyle Impacting Bone Health

Recommended Daily Intake of Calcium and Vitamin D

Increasing Awareness Related to Osteoporosis Care

New Product Launches Foster Market Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV COMPETITION



