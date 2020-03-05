CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that its affiliate company, The Private Trust Company, N.A. (PTC), was named to WealthAdvisor’s annual list of America’s Most Advisor-Friendly Trust Companies for the fifth year in a row.



“Our strategic partnership with LPL provides advisors access to sophisticated trust services that can help them attract and retain high-net-worth clients, while also providing a broader range of wealth management services to deliver on the individual needs of their clients,” said Bethany Bryant, President, The Private Trust Company . “We are thrilled to once again be recognized for our client-centered approach. Our model puts the LPL advisors’ rich understanding of their clients’ needs at the center of our work. We are a partner to provide specialized services that help their clients create meaningful protections for their financial legacies.”

PTC serves as trustee, co-trustee or agent for trustees, while delegating investment and relationship management services to advisors. The unique model allows clients and beneficiaries to utilize PTC experts for their trust services, while outsourcing investment management to a client’s chosen advisor, giving them peace of mind that their accounts will be handled by their own advisor.

“It is incredibly important for financial advisors to have access to trust services. Not only do they prevent potential disruption in the client-advisor relationship when trust needs arise, they also enable a comprehensive wealth management service,” said Rob Pettman, LPL executive vice president, Products and Platforms. “The PTC team has extensive experience implementing trust and estate solutions, and by working closely with LPL advisors, the pairing ensures those solutions are integrated seamlessly across a client’s overall financial plan.”

The annual list ranks and features the nation’s top advisor-friendly trust companies, designed to serve as a comprehensive industry resource for informing and educating advisors on trust partners. For this year’s full list, visit WealthAdvisor ’s site.

