ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean , a global leader of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced today the acquisition of UK-based Paragon Software Systems (“Paragon”), a market-leading provider of transportation management software solutions serving the food and beverage, distribution and retail industries.



This acquisition furthers Aptean’s presence in the European market and adds purpose-built software designed to meet the expanding supply chain needs of its customers around the globe. With proven solutions that assist its customers with routing, logistics, scheduling, and home delivery, Paragon has seen strong growth in recent years due to the continuing rise in e-commerce and the rapidly expanding need for companies to support more timely and efficient deliveries.

Founded in 1991, Paragon has remained at the forefront of the industry for over 30 years with a track record of continuously investing in and delivering logistics software that helps customers solve real-world distribution challenges. Paragon is well-positioned to take advantage of the growing transportation management market which Gartner projects will see accelerated growth over the next few years, reaching $1.94 billion by 2022.*

With more than 4,700 systems deployed globally today, Paragon’s solutions are already helping its more than 300 customers transform their delivery models, including many household-name brands in the food and beverage, retail, grocery, distribution and pharmaceutical sectors. With a reputation for exceptional customer satisfaction, Paragon has built a strong global presence now poised for further expansion under Aptean’s ownership.

“This is an exciting and strategic acquisition for Aptean as we continue to expand our solution offerings and footprint globally. We see numerous growth opportunities given Paragon’s strengths in route optimizing and home delivery capabilities. This acquisition progresses our company’s strategy of delivering world-class solutions designed to assist our customers in effectively running their business from the production floor to delivery to the end user,” says TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean.

"The opportunity to join Aptean, with its proven ability to drive exceptional growth and leadership in the industries we jointly serve, presents a great opportunity for the future of Paragon,” shares William Salter, Managing Director of Paragon. “In joining the Aptean family, we are excited by the opportunity to accelerate innovation, advance product development, expand geographically and tap into its best practice frameworks. We see this as a unique opportunity to more rapidly advance our success whilst also building increased value for our customers and growth opportunities for our employees.”

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP provided legal advice to Aptean. Paragon was advised by ICON Corporate Finance Ltd (financial advisor) and Burges Salmon LLP (legal counsel).

About Paragon

Paragon Software Systems is a market leader in transportation optimization with over 4,700 routing and scheduling systems installed in more than 1,400 client sites across 61 countries. Paragon helps companies reduce transportation costs by up to 20% through more efficient deployment of vehicles and drivers through routing and scheduling optimization; managing transportation resources; strategic planning; scheduling home deliveries as orders are received; and managing the execution of the transportation plan in real time.

Headquartered in Dorking, UK and with offices in Hull, UK and Dallas, USA, Paragon is a respected pioneer in routing and scheduling with over 30 years of know-how.

About Aptean

Aptean is a global provider of mission-critical, industry-specific software solutions. Aptean’s purpose-built ERP and supply chain management solutions help address the unique challenges facing process and discrete manufacturers, distributors, and other focused organizations. Aptean’s compliance solutions are built for companies serving specific markets such as finance, healthcare, biotech, and pharmaceuticals. Over 4,000 organizations in more than 20 industries across 54 countries trust Aptean’s solutions at their core to assist with running their operations. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com . Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

*Source: Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems by Brock Johns, Oscar Sanchez Duran, Bart De Muynck, March 27, 2019.