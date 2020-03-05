Toronto, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 5, over 20 Bay Street companies will gather to challenge their business colleagues to a game of SCRABBLE® at Frontier College’s 16th annual SCRABBLE® For Literacy fundraising event. Steam Whistle’s Locomotive Hall in Toronto will host senior executives from banks, investment, technology, telecommunications, accounting, and law firms, for a one-night, no spell check SCRABBLE® competition, in support of Frontier College, Canada’s original charitable literacy organization. Frontier College provides free literacy programs for children, teens, and adults through a network of thousands of volunteers. Players will rack up triple word scores to vie for the coveted SCRABBLE® championship cup and the opportunity to open the Toronto Stock Exchange. This year, the legal team at TMX Group will defend their title. Looking to defeat TMX Group are former champions CIBC (2015, 2016, 2017). Date: Thursday, March 5, 2020 Location: Steam Whistle Brewing, Locomotive Hall, 255 Bremner Blvd. Time: 5:00 p.m. Registration – Meet and mingle 6:00 p.m. Opening Ceremonies hosted by Kelley Keehn 6:15 p.m. Frontier College Learner Achievement Award presentation 6:30 p.m. SCRABBLE® tournament begins 8:30 p.m. Closing Ceremonies and Awards Who: Kelley Keehn, author and personal finance educator Stephen Faul, President and CEO, Frontier College Patricia Browne, Learner Achievement Award recipient Participating teams include: Blakes, Cassels and Graydon LLP; Broadridge Financial Solutions; Capco; CaTECH Systems Ltd.; CIBC, Cidel Assessment Management; CISCO; EY; Franklin Templeton Investments; FTSE Russell; Livewire Communications; National Bank Financial; Newcom Media; Pure Storage; Slalom Consulting; Softchoice; Steam Whistle; TMX Group. SCRABBLE® For Literacy was established in 2005 and has raised over $4 million for Frontier College and its important mission to improve literacy rates across Canada. About Frontier College Frontier College has been a leader in providing literacy programs since 1899. Literacy is an essential skill in today’s world. At Frontier College, we believe it’s a fundamental right. Low literacy skills are directly linked to poverty, poor health, and high unemployment. Through a network of thousands of volunteers, Frontier College is helping Canadians to realize their potential and seize the opportunities that come their way. For more information about Frontier College visit www.frontiercollege.ca and follow Frontier College on twitter: @frontiercollege

