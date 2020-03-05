Lompoc, CA, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

DenMat Holdings, LLC (“DenMat”), today announced that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Henry Schein Canada., a subsidiary of Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners. Under the new agreement, effective March 2, 2020, Henry Schein Canada will assume sales, customer service, and fulfillment activities for all DenMat’s professional products in Canada.

“We are very pleased to be working with Henry Schein as our exclusive partner in Canada,” said David Casper, CEO of DenMat. “Its market-leading position and best-in-class customer service makes them the ideal partner for our dental customers and our company.”

This new distribution agreement will complement DenMat’s existing sales team in Canada, who will continue to support the existing customer base while introducing new dentists to the company’s wide range of restorative and preventive solutions.

“Our team is very pleased that DenMat has chosen Henry Schein as its exclusive distribution partner. We are excited to expand our one-stop shopping experience for our customers with the full array of high-quality, innovative DenMat products,” said Prashant Ohri, Vice President and General Manager of Henry Schein Canada. “We look forward to working closely with DenMat to grow our mutual business in Canada.”

About DenMat:

Since 1974, DenMat is a leader in high-quality dental products for dental professionals around the world. DenMat makes and assembles most of its products at its world headquarters on the Central Coast of California. DenMat offers three main product categories: Consumables, Small Equipment, and a Dental Laboratory. DenMat's consumables include brands that are known and trusted, including Fluoridex®, Geristore®, Core Paste®, Tenure®, Ultra-Bond®, Infinity®, Splash Max®, Precision®, Perfectemp®, Atridox® and LumiSmile White®. DenMat's small equipment offering includes a broad range of products, including NV® PRO3 and SOL® soft-tissue diode lasers, the Rotadent® power toothbrush, PeriOptix® magnification loupes and lights, Flashlite® curing lights and a full line of high-quality Hartzell® hand instruments. DenMat is also home to Lumineers®, the world's #1 patient-requested thin veneer, and Snap-On Smile®, the life-changing removable appliance.

Attachment

Carol Newberry Den-Mat Holdings, LLC. 800-433-6628 info@denmat.com