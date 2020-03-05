NEW YORK, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collibra , the Data Intelligence company, today announced that several government organizations have selected Collibra to securely unlock the value of their data. Since announcing its authorization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Program (FedRAMP), Collibra has signed the US Department of the Army and the Office of the Secretary of Defense. Collibra’s rapidly-expanding federal practice also includes relationships with the Food and Drug Administration, HHS Office of Inspector General, Federal Aviation Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Tennessee Valley Authority, Office of Natural Resources Revenue and Defense Intelligence Agency, among others.



“The public sector is faced with the complexities that come with an ever-growing volume of data dispersed across multiple data silos, and many agencies find it challenging to make sense of what matters most,” said Philip Carty, Chief Revenue Officer for Collibra. “With laws like the Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act (FEPA), federal agencies have to find and understand the data they have. Collibra works closely with public sector CDOs to build a strong foundation for Data Intelligence that can scale across the organization including the areas of governance, cataloging of data, and privacy, with positive impact to citizen-facing services that help deliver the mission.”

Collibra’s secure, cloud-based platform enables public sector teams to create a data ecosystem that meets data privacy and information security goals while using the data they need to support strategic decision-making, policy formulation and operational choices. In December 2019, Collibra achieved authorization as a Moderate Impact Cloud Service Provider under FedRAMP, which includes some of the most stringent cloud security requirements in government today.

“At Collibra, we’re helping to build a strong data culture in the public sector with a new approach to data strategy,” said Ryan Swann, Head of Collibra Federal. Swann was formerly Chief Data Officer for the Office of Government-Wide Policy (OGP) at the White House and was one of the drafters of FEPA. “Whether the goal is to protect your data, make more strategic decisions or create more valuable citizen-facing services, we’re committed to helping government agencies prioritize an accurate inventory of the data and establish a strong understanding of their data ecosystem.”

Collibra’s federal customer growth comes on the heels of new product innovation. Recent developments include platform-wide upgrades and enhanced machine learning capabilities in Collibra Catalog and the launch of Collibra Privacy & Risk , an enterprise-grade product to enable proactive management of personal data assets and compliance with regulations such as CCPA.

