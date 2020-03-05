Acquisition Will Bring Kalytera Multiple Additional CBD Pharmaceutical Programs
New Product Development Programs Will Address Large Commercial Opportunities in Steroid Sparing
Kalytera Also Announces Issuance of EU Patent for Prevention and Treatment of Graft Versus Host Disease
SAN FRANCISCO and TEL AVIV, Israel, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: KLY and OTCQB: KALTF) (the "Company" or "Kalytera") announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire Stero Biotechs, Ltd. (“Stero”). Stero is a privately held Israeli company that is developing cannabidiol (“CBD”) for co-administration with steroids, so that the effective dosages of steroids can be significantly reduced, thereby potentially avoiding or reducing the many safety issues relating to steroid administration. Closing of the transaction is subject to shareholder approval and other conditions, as explained below.
Importance of this Acquisition
Kalytera and Stero are similar, in that each company is developing CBD pharmaceutical products. However, Stero's CBD programs address many more, and much larger commercial markets than do Kalytera's programs. For example, Kalytera has issued patents for the use of CBD in prevention and treatment of graft versus host disease (“GVHD”), which is an orphan disease. Stero, on the other hand, has issued patents covering the use of CBD for steroid sparing in over 130 different diseases and disorders, which, in the aggregate, represent a multi-billion dollar commercial opportunity. The addition of Stero's portfolio of CBD pharmaceutical programs to Kalytera would position Kalytera among the leaders in CBD pharmaceutical development.
Stero's Ongoing Phase 2 Programs in Steroid Sparing
Stero currently has two ongoing Phase 2a clinical studies evaluating CBD in steroid sparing, and has data from earlier clinical studies demonstrating that co-administration of CBD with steroids may significantly reduce the need for steroid treatment, with the potential to reduce steroid dosing by as much as 80%.
Steroids are used in treatment of more than 130 diseases and disorders. However, steroids carry an array of potential side effects, such as fluid retention, bone damage, elevated blood sugars, and problems with mood, memory, and mania. In some clinical situations, the risks of steroids outweigh the benefits of the treatment, particularly when high doses are required for a prolonged period of time. For this reason, many physicians are focusing on “steroid-sparing” treatments, to help minimize these effects.
Acquisition will Position Kalytera as a Leader in CBD Pharmaceutical Development
"With the acquisition of Stero, Kalytera will be positioned as a leader in the development of CBD pharmaceuticals, with our current program in prevention and treatment of GVHD, and with multiple additional programs in steroid sparing,” stated Robert Farrell, President and CEO of Kalytera. “With more than 130 named diseases and disorders in which steroid treatment is indicated, our programs in steroid sparing will address a large commercial opportunity, much larger than the opportunity in GVHD. Stero has issued U.S. patents covering the use of CBD for steroid sparing in the 133 named diseases and disorders listed below. ”
List of Diseases and Disorders for Which Steroids are Administered, All of Which are Covered by Stero's Issued Patents for the Use of CBD in Steroid Sparing
Addison's disease
Agammaglobulinemia
Alopecia areata
Amyloidosis
Ankylosing spondylitis
Anti-GBM/Anti-TBM nephritis
Antiphospholipid syndrome,
Autoimmune hepatitis
Autoimmune inner ear disease
Axonal & neuronal neuropathy
Behcet's disease
Bullous pemphigoid
Castleman disease
Celiac disease
Chagas disease
Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy
Chronic recurrent multifocal osteomyelitis
Cicatricial pemphigoid/benign mucosal pemphigoid
Churg-Strauss
Cogan's syndrome
Cold agglutinin disease
Congenital heart blockage
Coxsackie myocarditis
CREST syndrome
Crohn's disease
Dermatitis herpetiformis
Dermatomyositis
Devic's disease
Discoid lupus
Dressler' s syndrome
Endometriosis
Eosinophilic esophagitis
Eosinophilic fasciitis
Erythema nodosum
Essential mixed cryoglobulinemia
Evans syndrome
Fibromyalgia
Fibrosing alveolitis
Giant cell arteritis
Giant cell myocarditis
Glomerulonephritis
Goodpasture' s syndrome
Graft versus host disease
Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis
Graves' disease
Guillain-Barre syndrome
Hashimoto's thyroiditis
Hemolytic anemia
Henoch-Schonlein purpura
Herpes gestationis or pemphigoid gestationis
Hypogammalglobulinemia
IgA Nephropathy
IgG4-related sclerosing disease
Inclusion body myositis
Interstitial cystitis
Juvenile arthritis
Juvenile diabetes
Juvenile myositis
Kawasaki disease
Lambert-Eaton syndrome
Leukocytoclastic vasculitis
Lichen planus
Lichen sclerosus
Ligneous conjunctivitis
Linear IgA disease
Lupus
Chronic Lyme disease
Meniere's disease
Microscopic polyangiitis
Mixed connective tissue disease
Mooren's ulcer
Mucha-Habermann disease
Multiple sclerosis
Myasthenia gravis
Myositis
Narcolepsy
Neuromyelitis optica
Neutropenia
Ocular cicatricial pemphigoid
Optic neuritis
Palindromic rheumatism
PANDAS
Paraneoplastic cerebellar degeneration
Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria
Parry Romberg syndrome
Pars planitis
Parsonnage-Turner syndrome
Pemphigus
Peripheral neuropathy
Perivenous encephalomyelitis
Pernicious anemia
POEMS syndrome
Polyarteritis nodosa
Polymyalgia rheumatic
Postmyocardial infarction syndrome
Postpericardiotomy syndrome
Polymyositis
Primary biliary cirrhosis
Primary sclerosing cholangitis
Progesterone dermatitis
Psoriasis
Psoriatic arthritis
Pure red cell aplasia
Pyoderma gangrenosum
Raynaud's phenomenon
Reactive arthritis
Reflex sympathetic dystrophy
Reiter's syndrome
Relapsing polychondritis
Restless legs syndrome
Retroperitoneal fibrosis
Rheumatic fever
Rheumatoid arthritis
Sarcoidosis
Schmidt syndrome
Scleritis
Scleroderma
Sjogren's syndrome
Sperm & testicular autoimmunity
Stiff person syndrome
Subacute bacterial endocarditis
Susac' s syndrome
Sympathetic ophthalmia
Takayasu' s arteritis
Temporal arteritis/Giant cell arteritis
Thrombocytopenic purpura
Tolosa-Hunt syndrome
Transverse myelitis
Type 1 diabetes
Ulcerative colitis
Undifferentiated connective tissue disease
Uveitis
Vasculitis
Vitiligo
Wegener' s granulomatosis
Transaction Terms
Transaction Highlights
Management and Board Changes: On close of the acquisition, Mr. David Bassa, Chairman and CEO of Stero, will be appointed as Chairman and CEO of Kalytera, and Kalytera’s current board of directors will be replaced by directors to be named by Mr. Bassa. In anticipation of this, two of Kalytera’s current independent directors, Jeff Paley, M.D. and Mr. Robin Hutchison, have submitted their notices of resignation, and will be replaced by independent directors to be named by Mr. Bassa.
Issuance of EU Patent for Prevention and Treatment of GVHD
The European Patent Office (the“EPO") has granted Kalytera's Patent EP 2 991-733 B1 covering the use of CBD in the prevention and treatment of GVHD.
“We are delighted that the EPO has granted this patent”, said Robert Farrell, Kalytera’s President and CEO. “Kalytera now has issued patents in both the U.S. and EU for the use of CBD in the prevention and treatment of GVHD.”
Kalytera has exclusive worldwide rights to the use of CBD in the prevention and treatment of GVHD under three U.S. patents, as well as this new EU patent. Kalytera has also obtained four orphan drug designations for the treatment and prevention of GVHD in the U.S. and Europe. In addition to protection from competition granted to the Company under its patents, the U.S. and EU orphan drug designations will provide 7-years of market exclusivity in the U.S., and 10-years of market exclusivity in the E.U., upon regulatory approval of the Company’s CBD products for the prevention and/or treatment of GVHD.
Kalytera acquired its program in the prevention and treatment of GVHD in February 2017 through the acquisition of Talent Biotechs, Ltd. of Israel (“Talent“). Under its agreement with the former Talent shareholders, Kalytera is obligated to make additional contingent payments to the former Talent shareholders upon the achievement of certain milestones, including upon the issuance of certain patents. With the issuance of EU patent number EP 2 991-733 B1; Kalytera is now obligated to make an additional cash payment to the former Talent shareholders of USD $2 million. Under an agreement entered into with the former Talent shareholders in October 2019, Kalytera has the option to delay 50% of this amount for a period of one year from the date of issuance of the patent, provided that Kalytera issues to the former Talent shareholders 13,320,000 Kalytera common shares. Kalytera intends to exercise this option to delay payment of 50% of the amount due, USD $1 million, and, accordingly, will issue 13,320,000 common shares to the former Talent shareholders, with the balance of USD $1 million to be paid in cash from the net proceeds of the Private Placement.
About Stero Biotechs Ltd.
Stero Biotechs aims to address unmet medical needs through the use of CBD, a non-psychotropic component of cannabis sativa, which has been shown to possess potent immuno-modulatory and anti-inflammatory properties in various indications. Stero's clinical data demonstrate that CBD administration enhances the therapeutic effect of steroids, and may permit reduced steroid dosages, while maintaining or improving the original therapeutic effects of such steroids.
About Kalytera Therapeutics
Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. ("Kalytera") is pioneering the development of a next generation of cannabinoid therapeutics. Through its proven leadership, drug development expertise, and intellectual property portfolio, Kalytera seeks to establish a leading position in the development of novel cannabinoid medicines for a range of important unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on graft versus host disease.
Cautionary Statements
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation in respect of its product candidate pipeline, planned clinical trials, regulatory approval prospects, intellectual property objectives and other statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risk that future clinical studies may not proceed as expected or may produce unfavourable. Kalytera undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Kalytera believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Kalytera's control. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Kalytera disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Contact Information
• Robert Farrell
President, CEO
(888) 861-2008
info@kalytera.co
Kalytera Therapeutics Inc.
kalytera_therapeutics_logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: